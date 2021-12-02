ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

COVID-19: Gadsden, AL Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBmQZSo00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Gadsden, AL metro area consists of just Etowah County. As of November 30, there were 19,480.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Gadsden residents, the 36th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Gadsden metro area, unemployment peaked at 19.2% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Gadsden, AL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 69,429 15,192.2 950 207.9
12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 25,557 15,858.9 263 163.2
22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 24,325 16,510.9 514 348.9
33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 62,685 16,781.2 1,300 348.0
20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 25,577 17,252.4 627 422.9
46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 43,833 17,485.6 863 344.3
13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 193,405 17,819.9 3,188 293.7
33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 76,766 17,825.4 1,431 332.3
19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 38,074 17,889.4 589 276.7
19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 27,280 17,915.4 535 351.3
23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 20,016 19,480.7 517 503.2
11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 22,585 19,704.6 518 451.9

