Rockin’ around the Christmas tree: Rockefeller tree lit up

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”

