U.S. Futures Retrace Losses, Omicron Case Detected in California

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - U.S. stock futures were slightly higher in early APAC deals Thursday after major benchmark averages fell during regular trade, with investors retreating amid growing inflation while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant in California, a traveler who returned to...

Stock Futures Mixed; Oil Rises on Hopes of Milder Covid Variant

U.S. stock futures wavered as investors assessed early indicators that Omicron may be causing milder illness than previously feared, while bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies edged up from weekend lows. Futures tied to the S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1% Monday, suggesting the broad-market index may hover, after closing down...
Morgan Stanley Sees Fed as Bigger Threat to Stocks Than Omicron

(Bloomberg) -- Stock investors probably have more important things to worry about than the emergence of the new coronavirus strain, according to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) strategists. While they are “not that concerned about omicron as a major risk factor for equities,” the strategists see headwinds building elsewhere, after Federal Reserve...
AutoZone, Toll Brothers, Stitch Fix: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks roared back on Monday after comments from public health officials that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 might be milder than feared, setting off cyclical and tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was headed to one of its best days of the year with about half-hour of...
S&P 500 Jumps As Cyclicals, Tech Bounce Amid Easing Omicron Worries

Investing.com – The S&P 500 climbed Monday, led by a surge in cyclical stocks and turnaround in tech as positive updates on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 renewed investor optimism about the economic recovery. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.2%, or 744 points, the...
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.87%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Consumer Services, Utilities and Basic Materials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.87%, while the S&P 500 index added 1.17%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 0.93%.
Dow stages nearly 650-point rally for best day since March as Fauci comments deliver dose of bullishness to Wall St.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its best daily gain since early March as investors turned more bullish on Monday, following last week's volatile stretch that had been sparked by concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Fears of a policy error by the Federal Reserve also have been making investors uneasy. On Monday, the Dow closed up 1.9% or about 647 points, to reach 35,227, powered by gains in UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , while the S&P 500 index closed up 1.2% to reach 4,591 and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9% to end at around 15,225. The more upbeat trading in stocks came as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s leading specialist in infectious diseases, offered encouraging comments on the outlook of the omicron variant over the weekend. Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" that early reports about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus suggest it might be less severe than initially feared. Shares of vaccine maker Moderna , meanwhile, ended down more than 13%.
Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.98% higher to $326.19 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $23.48 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
