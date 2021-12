LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department has taken special care this year to pay attention to holiday crimes as there appears to be an increase in robberies. From the San Fernando Valley to L.A.’s westside, shoppers were seeing a visible police presence at local malls. “Definitely more security for sure — noticeable,” said shopper Earl Evans. The increase in security comes after a series of so-called “smash and grab” robberies, which include destroying barriers like windows and then stealing items. One recent instance was on Wednesday night when a security guard at a Nordstrom store in Canoga Park attacked with bear...

