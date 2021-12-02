Icy Franklin Falls In Washington Is A Must-See Frozen Waterfall This Winter

Every waterfall is a stunner. Whether it’s a gentle, babbling creek spilling over some smooth river rocks or a steep cascade gushing impossibly out of a rocky mountain face – we can’t help but stop and ogle for a while. But let’s be honest, the taller the plummet and the more powerful the spray, the better. We’re all about the drama when it comes to waterfalls! Fortunately, Washington State is positively overflowing (pun intended) with gorgeous falls. But as it turns out, these beauties are just as lovely when they’re not moving at all – frozen into breathtaking natural ice sculptures that glitter in the sun and showcase their impressive magnitude. One of Washington’s most iconic icy lookers is not only absolutely magnificent when temperatures drop, but is surprisingly easy to enjoy as well: Franklin Falls. This icy gem is something truly special in winter. Check it out:

It's no secret that the Mt.Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest is home to some pretty incredible views, especially in winter.

Just like it's no secret that the gorgeous, 135-foot sight of Franklin Falls is the stuff that dreams are made of.

Fortunately, this stunning roadside waterfall is hidden in plain sight and easily visible from I-90, which makes it a lovely destination in any season.

But winter is a little extra magical here.

Every day and every visit offers something new as the temperature, water levels, and precipitation changes.

Of course, while viewing frozen Franklin Falls from the highway is a sight to see, viewing the icy wonder up close is absolutely spectacular.

Hiking to the base of the falls is much slower than it would be in summer, but the journey is a beautiful one through a thick, forested slice of the North Cascades.

Don't forget to drink in the beautiful details along the way!

The Washington Trails Association has does an amazing job of maintaining the trail and has added a number of safety walls and features to make it hikeable for all ages.

At the base of the falls, the wintry panorama might just take your breath away.

Like layers of unfurled white tulle, this waterfall is absolutely dripping in glittery elegance. Sometimes you'll forget that water is still lightly flowing beneath the ice. Other times, the veil-like ribbons continue to gush, paying no mind to the ice crowding in from the sides.

To put it simply: no matter the level of frost…

And no matter the angle...

Franklin Falls in winter is absolutely idyllic.

The waterfall is actually three separate tiers, totaling 135 feet. However, it's the final 70-foot drop that is the real crowd-pleaser.Round-trip mileage depends on which direction you begin your journey. It's two miles from the parking area near Denny Creek,Note that there are stairs in a few areas, as well as spots that do not have handrails. Slippery conditions are a given due to the snow, ice, and waterfall mist.

As one of Washington’s most accessible waterfalls, this is a popular hike in the North Cascades. Fortunately, all you need is a Northwest Forest Pass! But take note: the Snoqualmie area is known for its abundant snowfall, so before attempting the drive, be sure to check weather conditions and for any road closures. Weather also changes quickly here, so microspikes, snowshoes, and extra layers are an absolute necessity.

For more info and directions, visit the Washington Trails Association’s official hiking page .

The post Icy Franklin Falls In Washington Is A Must-See Frozen Waterfall This Winter appeared first on Only In Your State .