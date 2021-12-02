ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Jackson Rocks His Hometown Stage With Live Performance Of “Country Boy”

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago

Alan Jackson, the man’s still got it.

Even though Jackson is 63-years-old, the man has had the kind of year that would put men half his age to shame.

From the release of his 16th studio album Where Have You Gone , to his duet with his daughter “Racing The Dark,” and even playing a benefit concert for his hometown of Newnan, Georgia after they were hit with a devastating tornado earlier this year, it’s impressive to see him still bringing country back at this point in his career.

With that being said, the man himself has blessed us with a video from his Live From Where I Come From Tornado Benefit Concert , singing his 2008 hit, “Country Boy.”

Even though the concert was held back in June, you can’t go wrong with a little live Alan Jackson.

And I mean never.

Alan Jackson coming to play in your hometown, that’s also his hometown?

Ya can’t beat it… not to mention, the man raised over $2 million for the town.

The post Alan Jackson Rocks His Hometown Stage With Live Performance Of “Country Boy” first appeared on
Comments / 5

san antonio
4d ago

He definitely has still got it. His heart is deep and wide.

Reply(2)
9
