ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington woman found dead in Cancun, family wants body sent home

By Patrick Quinn, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MXgr_0dBmPd0d00

Sativa Transue was found dead at a Cancun hotel on Saturday, according to family members and local Mexican media reports.

Transue, 26, graduated from Eastern Washington and was living in Milton with her boyfriend when the two went to Cancun for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mykayla Bolieu, 21, said she learned of her sister’s death from a U.S. Consulate official on Saturday morning.

Bolieu said the two had a fight on Friday evening. Afterwards they were separated, with Sativa staying on the fourth floor and her boyfriend moved to the first floor, according to Bolieu in an interview on Wednesday.

“In the morning, hotel workers found her beaten to death.”

On Saturday, according to Mexican media reports, local police reported Sativa was found beaten in her fourth-floor hotel.

The boyfriend was arrested on Saturday.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Bolieu said the boyfriend, while detained, has hired a lawyer, and they are keeping the body in Mexico for at least four days.

Bolieu has now started a GoFundMe account to send Sativa’s remains back to Washington.

“It’s so hard to get closure, and I don’t think we’ll ever have it, because we’ll never know what happened,” said Bolieu, 21, living in Spokane.

Bolieu said the two had been dating for roughly three years. Bolieu said she had begged her sister to leave the boyfriend after repeated issues within the relationship.

She hopes that Sativa’s death might inspire someone to get out of a problematic partnership.

“Just get out of the relationship. If anything, Sativa would want this to help people.”

Bolieu said there is a Celebration of Life planned outside Spokane on Dec. 11. It is open to the public.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Salvation Army bell ringer robbed, suspect caught

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was chased down and caught by deputies in Washington state after allegedly assaulting a Salvation Army bell ringer and fleeing with his donations kettle. Clark County deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Saturday night to a reported robbery at a grocery store in Vancouver and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost

HONOLULU — (AP) — When Japanese bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor, U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class David Russell first sought refuge below deck on the USS Oklahoma. But a split-second decision on that December morning 80 years ago changed his mind, and likely saved his life. “They started closing...
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

5,000 vaccinated at one Seattle site

SEATTLE — It has only been a day since we learned that three people in western Washington contracted the omicron COVID-19 variant. That means there’s a huge push once again to get people vaccinated. There is still no word on whether the three people who got omicron were vaccinated. We...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Milton, WA
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured in crash down embankment

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — One person is recovering after crashing down an embankment Sunday night in Fife. Firefighters were called to the area of Frank Albert Road East and North Levee Road East for a single-car crash. Firefighters said the person injured in the crash was taken to a nearby...
FIFE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lawyer: Artist didn't know Michigan parents stayed in studio

A Detroit-area artist whose studio was where the parents of the Oxford High School student charged in a deadly shooting were found by police is cooperating with authorities and didn’t know the couple had stayed overnight, his attorney said Sunday. James and Jennifer Crumbley, who face involuntary manslaughter counts, were...
DETROIT, MI
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
73K+
Followers
81K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy