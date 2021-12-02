ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan reports 93 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

The State of Michigan reported Tuesday 93 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks.

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Health experts say that the state is in a fourth surge, and Michigan's COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a new pandemic high Monday, near 4,200.

Michigan typically reports new school-related outbreaks every Monday.

New school outbreaks
Infogram

