Detectives release new details after Oxford High School shooting

There is new information after a school shooting inside Oxford High School Tuesday. Ethan Crumbley shot 30 rounds from his dad's handgun, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

At a press conference Wednesday, the sheriff said the teenager had 18 rounds of ammunition left on him when deputies took him into custody.

"Charging this person as an adult is necessary to achieve justice and protect the public. Any other option would put all of us at risk to this... of this person because they could be released and still a threat," Oakland Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

The suspected gunman remains behind bars without bond. Crumbley is scheduled to be transferred from Oakland County Children's Village to the Oakland County Jail.

The sheriff told reporters Wednesday this deadly attack could have been much more tragic if not for the quick thinking of first responders.

"With this much ammunition, still with him 18 live rounds, the quick actions of the school in the lockdown, as well as the deputies getting in and going to the sound and going to the danger, saved lives," Sheriff Bouchard said.

Investigators have a "mountain of digital evidence" in the case as they continue to investigate a motive, said detectives.

They added the attack was premeditated and that the suspect wrote in a journal about shooting students.

Also, detectives mentioned Crumbley talked about shooting and killing students in videos that were recorded the night before Tuesday's rampage at Oxford High School.

Investigators also took the time to clear up the allegations surrounding a video making the rounds on social media. Students heard someone knock on a door claiming to be with the sheriff's office. Investigators quashed any rumors that it was the suspect impersonating law enforcement in an attempt to get inside the classroom.

"More than likely, it was one of our plainclothes detectives. And he may have been talking 'bro' in a conversational manner to try to bring them down from the crisis to say, 'Come on, bro. Let's get out of the classroom. Let's get you outside,'" Sheriff Bouchard said.

He also explained that school officials met with the suspect's parents both the day before and just hours before the school shooting to talk about their son's behavior.

"Please understand that I cannot, and they cannot, disclose any details or evidence that could compromise our case," McDonald said.

"I really can't go into the specific issues on either day, but two different meetings happened," Sheriff Bouchard said.

Before those two meetings, investigators say there was nothing in the gunman's file concerning behavior or discipline. Meanwhile, many are questioning where the parents stand on potential charges.

As of Wednesday night, there are none. The sheriff says that could change depending on what new information they learn as this investigation continues.

