A new era for Rangers: 4 signings introduced

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON -- Rangers general manager Chris Young isn’t anything but truthful when he meets with free agents. He tells them about the potential challenges and hurdles of joining a club coming off a 102-loss season and helping to build a championship culture in Texas. But Young, president of baseball...

#A New Era#Globe Life Field
MLB

Rangers officially sign Seager to 10-year deal

ARLINGTON -- Two decades ago, the Rangers shocked the baseball world and broke the bank for a superstar free-agent shortstop named Alex Rodriguez. Texas has done it once again, securing its middle infield for the foreseeable future after announcing a 10-year deal with shortstop Corey Seager on Wednesday, the same day it announced a seven-year deal with infielder Marcus Semien. Seager's contract is worth $325 million and includes a limited no-trade clause, a source told MLB.com.
MLB
ARLINGTON, TX
