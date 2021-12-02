A new era for Rangers: 4 signings introduced

The Rangers have agreed to a deal with outfielder Kole Calhoun, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports (Twitter link). Calhoun is represented by PSI Sports Management. Calhoun hit the open market after the Diamondbacks declined their $9 million club option following the season, instead paying him a $2 million buyout. Calhoun originally signed a two-year, $16 million deal with Arizona in the 2019-20 offseason and hit a strong .226/.338/.526 with 16 home runs over 228 plate appearances in 2020 before battling injuries this past year. Calhoun underwent surgeries on both his right knee and left hamstring, with that hamstring leading to another injured-list stint late in the 2021 season. All told, Calhoun had only 182 PA in 2021, and he batted just .235/.297/.373.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO