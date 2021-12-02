Ten-year-old boy hosting a toy drive on Saturday

Most 10-year-old boys love getting toys for Christmas, and this weekend one 10-year-old boy is doing his part to make sure every kid has a toy Christmas morning.

Basillio "Chibolo" Lucio came up with the idea to use his parents' food truck, called "Chibolos Tacos On The Run," to give back.

From noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, the family will hold a toy drive at 3602 Baldwin Blvd.

People are asked to bring a toy, valued at $10, and in exchange they will receive a brisket plate from the food truck.

They are hoping to collect 100 toys.