ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brewers join growing effort to wear 'Jerseys for Jackson'; funeral services set for Thursday

By Stephanie Haines
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqmYx_0dBmOYDz00

The Milwaukee Brewers and several of its players say they will join a social media effort to wear their jerseys Friday in honor of the boy who died in the Waukesha parade.

Services for 8-year-old Jackson Sparks will be held at Brooklife Church in Mukwonago Thursday. Jackson was marching in the parade when he was struck. Jackson played baseball with the Waukesha Blazers organization.

"I'm an EMT-firefighter, my wife is a nurse, and the first thing you think of is you just want to dive through the television and help," said Todd Ahrens of Texas.

Ahrens grew up in Greendale and has been to the Waukesha Christmas parade several times. The news of the tragedy hit him hard.

"I looked at my wife and I kind of teared up," Ahrens said. "I said, we're better than this."

TMJ4
Milwaukee Brewers join growing effort to wear 'Jerseys for Jackson'

Ahrens said he read Jackson's obituary and noted the request that children attending the funeral wear their favorite baseball jersey.

That's when Ahrens said he got the idea to post on Facebook that everyone wear their favorite jersey on Friday in the young boy's honor.

"Maybe this thing will catch, and it caught, and it's just going crazy," Ahrens said.

TMJ4
Todd Ahrens of Texas

The post has been shared thousands of times. The Milwaukee Brewers , Christian Yelich , Kolten Wong , Brent Suter and more have shared it. Ahrens' sons posted on Tik Tok. Local schools are also joining the effort.

"We'll have our students or players wearing Saber jerseys, their travel team jerseys, any MLB jerseys that they'd like just to honor and celebrate the life of Jackson," said Franklin High School baseball coach Steve Drobot.

"Every baseball community, every baseball mom, baseball dad, baseball player, major league, minor league, that's clicked on this and said, this is so cool. Let's do this, let's honor this little boy that was taken way too soon from this world," Ahrens said. "Let's let his parents know that they have a huge support group out here, let's let them know that we are praying for his brother, Tucker."

TMJ4
Steve Drobot, Franklin High School baseball coach

Ahrens has never meet Jackson or the Sparks family, but he hopes this effort brings them some comfort.

"I did Friday because they can kick back and they can look and go, okay, Jackson's not here but these are the people who have our backs," Ahrens said.

The Waukesha Blazers is fundraising by selling special T-shirts in Jackson's honor.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Former Red Sox World Series champion, Gold Glover to return to Boston

BOSTON — A former Boston Red Sox outfielder known for his spectacular catches but perhaps less than stellar at bats is returning to Fenway Park, the team announced late Wednesday night. The Red Sox announced they had acquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. along with minor league infielders Alex Binelas and...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Kolten Wong
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Jerseys#The Milwaukee Brewers#Brooklife Church#Waukesha Blazers#Emt#Franklin High School
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
MLB

Vin Scully: My thoughts on Gil Hodges ...

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully penned the following essay on Gil Hodges, who is a candidate on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Ballot. The 10-name Golden Days Era Committee ballot features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from 1950-69. A 16-member committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss each candidate’s credentials for enshrinement, with any one candidate needing 12 votes to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing another former Cy Young candidate?

After coming up short in this year’s playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be going back to their fundamentals: acquiring another big name. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported this week that the Dodgers are interested in former Cy Young candidate Sonny Gray, having engaged in trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds. Fellow Reds starter Luis Castillo was also included in those discussions, Nightengale adds.
MLB
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy