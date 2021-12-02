ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch: Enes Freedom Checks Into Game for First Time Since Name Change

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCnKU_0dBmOR2u00

The Celtics center became a U.S. citizen this week and has been outspoken recently in trying to draw attention to injustices in China.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Days after legally changing his name , Enes Kanter Freedom heard it announced while playing in an NBA game for the first time.

Freedom entered Wednesday night's home game against the 76ers midway through the first quarter, and received a loud ovation from the Boston crowd. He waved toward the seats in acknowledgement shortly after stepping onto the court.

Freedom has made headlines recently for his comments toward Lakers star LeBron James , saying he would like "educate" James on human rights violations in China. Freedom has been critical of James and Nike in the past for not speaking up about the the subject.

"Sure, I'd love to sit down and talk to him," Freedom told reporters on Tuesday, per ESPN . "I'm sure it's going to be a very uncomfortable conversation for him. I don't know if he's gonna want that. I'll make that really comfortable for him.

"I don't know if he's educated enough, but I'm here to educate him and I'm here to help him, because it's not about money. It's about morals, principles and values. It's about what you stand for. There are way bigger things than money. If LeBron stopped making money now, his grandkids and grandkids and grandkids can have the best life ever."

Freedom has also called out Nike and its co-founder, Phil Knight, on Instagram for what he called " slave labor camps " in China. He also tagged James and Michael Jordan in his post.

"Nike remains vocal about injustice here in America, but when it comes to China, Nike remains silent," said Kanter, in a post which featured the hashtags #HypocriteNike and #EndUyghurForcedLabor.

"You do not address police brutality in China, you do not speak about discrimination against the LGBTQ community, you do not say a word about the oppression of minorities in China, you are scared to speak up."

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 2

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michelle Beadle Reveals LeBron James Tried To Get Her Fired From ESPN

LeBron James has had a problematic relationship with several media members. Over the years, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has received a lot of criticism from his detractors. One of the most famous is Skip Bayless, who's taken his career to the next level after constantly attacking The King. One...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Phil Knight
thefocus.news

LeBron James shares video of son Bronny's insane windmill dunk

LeBron James recently shared a video of his eldest son Bronny James throwing down an insane windmill dunk. Bronny James currently attends Sierra Canyon High School where he is part of a superstar class that includes the likes of Amari Bailey, Kijani Wright, Ramel Lloyd, Shy Odom and Jeremiah Nyarko.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Lakers#Espn#Instagram#Hypocritenike
Complex

Kyle Kuzma Clowned by LeBron, Anthony Davis, and More for Wearing Massive Pink Sweater to Game

Kyle Kuzma usually gets a lot of attention for his performance on the court, but all eyes were on his attire on Monday night. Before the Washington Wizards faced off against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Kuzma entered the arena rocking an oversized pink Raf Simons sweater, and it was tough to miss. Fans and players alike were perplexed by the stylistic decision, as Kuzma wore it while walking to the locker room.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Nike
SB Nation

Rich Paul, Adele’s boyfriend and LeBron’s right hand man, explained

The world outside of sports is suddenly obsessed with agent Rich Paul after the Klutch Sports CEO went public with his relationship with singer Adele. It’s one of the more unlikely celebrity power couples we’ve ever seen. Almost everyone now knows Paul’s name, but few really understand what he does,...
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Players The Lakers Can Land Via Trade Or Buyout

As the Los Angeles Lakers hover around.500, one has to think when the team is going to try and make another addition to the team. The offseason was a frenzy for the Lakers with title expectations. Instead, the team is flirting with an average record and placed near the bottom of the playoff standings.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Bronny’s Insane Dunk Went Viral On Friday Night

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has literally taken his game to new heights. On Friday night, LeBron shared a jaw-dropping video of Bronny throwing down an incredible dunk in pregame warm-ups. The video showed Bronny throwing the ball off the backboard for a self-assisted windmill. The...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy