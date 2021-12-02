ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBmOQAB00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL metro area consists of Lauderdale County and Colbert County. As of November 30, there were 16,510.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Florence residents, 11.2% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Florence-Muscle Shoals metro area, Colbert County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 17,054.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Colbert County, the most of any county in Florence-Muscle Shoals, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Lauderdale County, there were 16,189.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Florence-Muscle Shoals.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Florence-Muscle Shoals metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.2% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 69,429 15,192.2 950 207.9
12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 25,557 15,858.9 263 163.2
22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 24,325 16,510.9 514 348.9
33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 62,685 16,781.2 1,300 348.0
20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 25,577 17,252.4 627 422.9
46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 43,833 17,485.6 863 344.3
13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 193,405 17,819.9 3,188 293.7
33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 76,766 17,825.4 1,431 332.3
19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 38,074 17,889.4 589 276.7
19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 27,280 17,915.4 535 351.3
23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 20,016 19,480.7 517 503.2
11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 22,585 19,704.6 518 451.9

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City With The Fewest Smokers

The effect of smoking have killed millions of Americans over the years. The CDC says smoking damages almost every organ in the body. It can cause cancer, respiratory diseases, heart diseases, and strokes. It is America’s single largest cause of preventable deaths.  Annual deaths from smoking related diseases are just shy of 500,000 Smoking also […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 682,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 48.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 770,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 682,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 48.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 770,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Tennessee Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
TENNESSEE STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Americans#Florence#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Herald-Tribune

OPINION: Provide funds for local housing, mental heath needs

It’s no secret that mental health funding and affordable housing are two community issues that are now in need of critical support. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Sarasota County Commission is scheduled to approve funding allocations for more than $84 million that's been received through the American Rescue Plan Act. In providing the funding, the...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
24/7 Wall St.

These Are The 26 Jobs You Are Most Likely to Quit

Americans are leaving their jobs in record numbers. In a continuation of what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation”, some 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September 2021, an all-time high that broke the previous record of 4.3 million set just one month earlier.  Experts speculate that the broad trend is attributable to the […]
JOBS
TheAtlantaVoice

US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs

America’s employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding 210,000 jobs, the lowest monthly gain in nearly a year. But Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the nation’s unemployment rate tumbled from 4.6% to 4.2% evidence that many more people reported that they had a job. That is a historically low jobless rate though still […]
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

74K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy