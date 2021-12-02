ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kamala Harris braces for loss of another top aide

By Katherine Doyle, Elizabeth Faddis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TnYug_0dBmNoMW00


T he top adviser and chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, Symone Sanders, is set to resign from her position by the end of the year, a White House official confirmed late Wednesday. She is one of several top aides to leave the office less than a year into the Biden administration.

“Symone has served honorably for 3 years. First as a valuable member of the President’s 2020 presidential campaign, then as a member of his transition team and now deputy assistant to the President and senior advisor/chief spokesperson to the Vice President,” the official told the Washington Examiner in a statement. “Grateful to have her working through the end of the year.”

DEMOCRATS' 2024 THREE-STEP: BIDEN WON'T BUDGE, HARRIS TWISTS, AND BUTTIGIEG WAITS

Word of Sanders's exit comes amid reports of turmoil between the West Wing, Harris’s office, and some of the vice president’s advisers.

Peter Velz, the vice president's director of press operations, is also leaving Harris's office "in the coming weeks," along with Vince Evans, deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, according to the Washington Post .

The vice president’s office has faced notable turnover in recent months.

Harris’s communications director, Ashley Etienne, a former top adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Obama administration official, resigned in November, while several advance staffers headed for the exit over the summer. A CNN report last month said Harris’s chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, had struggled to recruit new staff.

Few of Harris's presidential campaign staff followed her to the White House, likewise from her Senate office to the campaign, and before that, from her California Attorney General's office to Washington. Former advisers have said that Harris is tough on her staff.

One former Harris adviser who remains close to the vice president told the Washington Examiner that Sanders’s departure was “not the least bit surprising” and cited her prominent public profile. “I’m not a fan of the ‘celebrity staffer,’ and I can’t imagine Kamala is either," the ex-adviser said.

This person added, “She needs people who bring down the collective blood pressure.”

Sanders is well regarded by Democratic operatives. One former Harris presidential campaign staffer praised her as a “f***ing genius” communications adviser.

In a letter to staff late Wednesday that was reported by Politico , Sanders wrote, “Shortly, Politico, CNN and lord know whoever else is going to report that I am leaving the office at the end of December. It’s true and I’m sorry you all found out like this."

She added: “I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning ... I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you,” she added. “We are fighters. Our President and VP are fighters and I will continue to be on the team, fighting for them.”

Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A prominent Democratic campaign operative before joining Harris’s team, Sanders advised Biden and served as a cable television surrogate for the now-president during the 2020 campaign. She was a rumored prospect for White House press secretary before the role went to Jen Psaki. Earlier, Sanders was the national press secretary for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the race to lead the 2016 Democratic Party ticket.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Harris and Biden both face low approval ratings amid concerns over rising inflation, gas and grocery prices, and issues surrounding the handling of COVID-19, issues that are prompting new scrutiny as Democrats begin looking toward the 2022 elections.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris is branded a ‘bully’ and accused of inflicting ‘constant, soul-destroying criticism’ on staff by ex-aides who claim she refused to read briefings, then scolded them if she was slated for being unprepared as 'FOUR' staffers head for the exit

Kamala Harris has been branded a 'bully' who inflicted 'constant-soul destroying criticism' on her office staff in a damaging expose by a liberal newspaper. The Washington Post piece - a result of interviews with 18 people connected to the VP - also alleges that she'd fail to read briefings they'd prepared, only to turn on them if she was subsequently criticized for being unprepared.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

More Kamala Harris aides reportedly 'eyeing the exits' as resignations stack up

More key members working in Vice President Kamala Harris’ office are reportedly "eyeing the exits" after a handful of staffers called it quits in recent weeks. It was announced last week that Harris’ senior adviser Symone Sanders will leave her post by the end of the year, and according to people familiar with conversations on resignations, "key members of Harris’ orbit are leaving and even more are eyeing the exits," Politico reported Saturday.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Bernie Sanders
mediaite.com

Peter Doocy’s Attack on VP Kamala Harris Was Outrageous and Over the Line

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy crossed the invisible line that his employer insists exists when he attacked Vice President Kamala Harris over the departure of senior adviser Symone Sanders. To quote Jen Psaki, some of you may be saying “No you-know-what, Sherlock!”. You may be thinking that Doocy...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Kamala Harris described as a ‘bully’ and ‘soul destroying’ boss

Vice President Kamala Harris is described as a “bully” in a new report that brands her as the “common denominator” behind a recent exodus of high-level staffers. Harris’ allegedly “soul-destroying” management style was revealed by staffers to The Washington Post just days after spokesperson and longtime aide Symone Sanders announced her departure.
U.S. POLITICS
Antelope Valley Press

The mysterious unpopularity of Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris spent over $500 on cookware at a fancy store during her diplomatic visit to Paris. I’ll pause here to give you time to pick yourself up off the floor. It’s a major shock to learn that someone with a net worth of $7 million would do a little shopping on a trip abroad.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Democrats#The Washington Examiner#The Washington Post#The White House#Senate
Star-Tribune

Why is Kamala Harris receiving low approval rating?

Vice President Kamala Harris received a low approval rating, but who is to blame? Is this a symptom of Harris' personal failings or the failings of the administration as a whole? Could anyone garner good poll numbers when so closely associated with the border crisis? A political strategist discusses the problems the vice president faces. Source by: Stringr.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Parents Magazine

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Make History With White House Menorah Lighting Ceremony: 'A Family Tradition'

For the first time in U.S. history, the White House menorah lighting ceremony was a family affair, with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, leading the celebration. "This is a White House tradition, but for the first time in history it is a family tradition," President Joe Biden said at the event, held Wednesday night in the in the East Room.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
182K+
Followers
56K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy