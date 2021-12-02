ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Malik Hall helps No. 22 Michigan State beat Louisville

By LARRY LAGE Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5sqz_0dBmMsbz00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping No. 22 Michigan State build a big lead it needed to hold off Louisville 73-64 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Spartans overcame 19 turnovers by playing well in spurts and making 10 of 18 3-pointers.

The Cardinals fell behind by 20 points midway through the second half.

Louisville’s El Ellis scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in less than six minutes, cutting the deficit to eight points with 1:26 left.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOOD TV8

Winless no more: Lions top Vikes 29-27 for 1st W in Week 13

DETROIT (AP) — The Lions finally found a victory when Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, lifting previously winless Detroit to a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Not only was the finish dramatic, it was stunning. Goff led the Lions on a 75-yard decisive […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
East Lansing, MI
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Louisville, KY
Basketball
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy