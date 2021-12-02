Malik Hall helps No. 22 Michigan State beat Louisville
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping No. 22 Michigan State build a big lead it needed to hold off Louisville 73-64 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The Spartans overcame 19 turnovers by playing well in spurts and making 10 of 18 3-pointers.
The Cardinals fell behind by 20 points midway through the second half.
Louisville's El Ellis scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in less than six minutes, cutting the deficit to eight points with 1:26 left.
