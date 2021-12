In a matchup of the NBA’s two best teams, the Phoenix Suns played clampdown defense in a 104-96 win over the Golden State Warriors. Playing most of the game without star Devin Booker, who left in the second quarter with a hamstring strain, Phoenix harassed Steph Curry into 4-21 shooting and forced 22 Warriors turnovers. The ageless Chris Paul scored 15 points and delivered 11 assists to go along with his five steals in Phoenix’s 17th straight win. Jordan Poole had 28 points for the Warriors and Otto Porter Jr. had 16 off the bench, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a strong, balanced performance by last year’s Western Conference champs.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO