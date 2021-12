MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday, the U.S confirmed its first case of covid caused by the new Omicron variant, found in a fully vaccinated patient in California. “We knew it was just a matter of time,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. The individual traveled from South Africa on November 22 and has mild symptoms. The person is self-quarantining. “You can’t really take anything away from a single patient—we feel good that this patient not only had mild symptoms but actually the symptoms appear to be improving,” said Dr. Fauci. The CDC is currently working to step up covid testing requirements for travel to the United States....

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO