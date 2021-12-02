ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parton, Oh, Biles and teachers named 'People of the Year'

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — People magazine has named Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, actor Sandra Oh, country icon Dolly Parton and the nation's teachers as its "2021 People of the Year." "This year has been a transformative one, pushing us all to create something new and hopefully better for...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Click2Houston.com

Smiling Simone Biles claims cover of People magazine in December; Also featured: icon Dolly Parton, Sandra Oh, and National Teacher of the Year

HOUSTON – At the end of a tumultuous 2021, Houston’s own Simone Biles has claimed the cover of People magazine as one of the People of the Year. People wrote of Biles, “As 2021 comes to an end, Simone Biles isn’t dwelling on the year that could have been: ‘I fought hard. I survived.’ 🙏 The superstar Olympic gymnast — one of PEOPLE’s 2021 People of the Year — became a champion for mental health as she grappled with the intense pressure of competing on the Olympic stage this past summer in Tokyo. ‘That’s probably one of the first times in my career where I felt courageous and I felt like I had got to speak up for myself,’ she reflects now. ‘[I] definitely can walk away from Tokyo, feeling courage, feeling at ease. And I did everything I could.’”
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Simone Biles among honorees for 2021 People of the Year

Simone Biles is adding another accomplishment to her list: becoming an honoree for People Magazine’s ‘People of the Year.’. The Olympian was named alongside actress Sandra Oh, singer Dolly Parton and multiple U.S. teachers. People Magazine honored Biles for her withdrawal from some competitions during the Tokyo Olympics this summer....
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: People Magazine Names Its People Of The Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – People Magazine has announced the People of the Year. And they are: Dolly Parton, actress Sandra Oh, Olympic champion Simone Biles and a group of America’s teachers. The honorees will appear on four unique covers in one year-end special double issue. The issue hits stands on Friday or you can visit People‘s website.
CBS Denver

Small Children Across Colorado Can Now Receive Free Books In The Mail Thanks To Dolly Parton’s Program

DENVER (CBS4) – Every child under the age of 5 in Colorado can now receive a free book in the mail every month. The program is possible through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. It will mail parents of the children one book every month from the time they are born until they’re 5, if they sign up. Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) A limited run of the program started in Denver a few years ago. It’s now available in every zip code in the state...
