ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Greenwich police seek 2 suspects in possible burglary incident

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qg3cQ_0dBmLGTW00

Some Greenwich residents were asked to stay indoors Wednesday night as police searched for a pair of burglary suspects.

Police received a call for a possible burglary in the area of Weaver Street Wednesday around 6 p.m.

They arrived on the scene and located three suspects who tried to flee on foot. They were able to catch one suspect but are still searching for the other two.

Police asked residents to stay inside but say there is no threat to the public now.

They called off the search as they determined the two suspects were no longer in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-622-8004.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwich, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy