Greenwich police seek 2 suspects in possible burglary incident

Some Greenwich residents were asked to stay indoors Wednesday night as police searched for a pair of burglary suspects.

Police received a call for a possible burglary in the area of Weaver Street Wednesday around 6 p.m.

They arrived on the scene and located three suspects who tried to flee on foot. They were able to catch one suspect but are still searching for the other two.

Police asked residents to stay inside but say there is no threat to the public now.

They called off the search as they determined the two suspects were no longer in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-622-8004.