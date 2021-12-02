ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia upsets Memphis with late 3-pointer

By Steven Johnson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

ATHENS, Georgia — Even with a revamped offense showing improvement, the Memphis Tigers have dropped a second  straight game.

The Tigers (5-2) seemed poised to bounce back from Friday’s blowout defeat to Iowa State, only to watch Georgia snatch a  victory in the final two minutes Wednesday, 82-79.

The second half was a battle, with the Tigers unable to stretch their lead despite shooting 55% in the half.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining put Georgia in front 78-77. Then Emoni Bates turned the ball over, leading to a breakaway dunk.

The next possession? Jalen Duren picked up his fifth foul, and the Tigers found themselves down three with less than 45 seconds left to play.

Landers Nolley II had a chance to cut the deficit to one, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Bates’ half-court heave at the buzzer missed as Georgia (3-5) defeated Memphis for the second straight time.

This was after coach Penny Hardaway went back to the offense the Tigers ran at the end of last season, and there was a noticeable difference.

There was more ball movement, clearly more structure and open looks for the Tigers. They just had trouble converting them early, as the Bulldogs held the lead most of the first half.

The Tigers went on a 7-2 run in the final three minutes of the half to take a 34-32 edge into the break.

How Georgia stayed in it

The Bulldogs were on fire early, shooting better than 50% through the first 10 minutes. Once that cooled off, they relied on grit and some tough shots to stay close to the Tigers, even after the Memphis offense began clicking.

Georgia was without maybe its most important player, Aaron Cook, who was out because of an illness. Kario Oquendo more than made up for his absence with 24 points.

The Bulldogs remained within two possessions most of the second half. They had a clear edge at the free-throw line, attempting 18 more shots and making 13.

Playing through an unfriendly whistle is a key part of finding success on the road, and the Tigers learned a valuable lesson on that front.

Defense comes up short

The Tigers shot better than 50% in the second half, had assists on more than half of their baskets and made 82% of their free throw attempts.

The offense was without a doubt improved, but it was the defense that couldn’t keep pace believe it or not. Georgia also shot better than 50% in the final half and Memphis was unable to get a stop whenever it had a chance to stretch out the lead.

The Bulldogs hit some heavily contested shots. The foul trouble also caused Jalen Duren and DeAndre Williams to play more conservatively down the stretch. Yet with all that being said, if you want to be one of the best defenses in the country, you have to get a stop against a team that was 2-5.

The 82 points were a season-high for Georgia.

Lomax carries the load early

Most of the shots in the first half weren’t falling for Memphis, except for Alex Lomax’s. Lomax led all Tigers players with nine points in the first half and hit three of his four attempts.

That included a wide open 3-pointer early in the first half. Lomax had three steals and no turnovers in the first 20 minutes. Most importantly he provided the veteran leadership to help steady the tide in the Tigers’ first true road game.

Stegeman Coliseum didn’t have a sellout crowd, but Georgia fans were loud, especially when the Bulldogs led by as many as seven with less than five minutes left in the first half.

Lomax hit another 3 midway through the second half to give Memphis its largest lead at that point, 53-48. The senior point guard finished with 14 points.

More touches for the big men

While you would still like to see DeAndre Williams and Duren have more plays ran for them, Memphis showed improvement in that area playing through its size.

Duren had a number of postups in what felt like forever. He converted most of them too and he used his strength to create space. At one point late in the second half, Duren powered for a post bucket and then found Williams for an open dunk to give the Tigers a 63-59 lead.

Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds. Duren had 10 and five, but it wasn’t enough.

Memphis was short-handed in the front court with Malcolm Dandridge missing from the bench and needed this solid showing from its forwards.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

