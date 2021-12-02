ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen driver dies after crash with semi on Kansas highway

HARPER COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 1p.m. Wednesday in Harper County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Altima driven...

2 Kansas teens dead, 3 injured after SUV crash, fire

RILEY COUNTY—Two Kansas teens died in an accident just after 1a.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Paris Eboni Burgess, 17, Manhattan, was eastbound on Kansas 18 Highway (Fort Riley Boulevard) at Scenic Drive. The driver lost control of the SUV. The...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Police ID 16-year-old who died in Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police have identified a person killed in a shooting at a party in Kansas City, Kansas, last week as a 16-year-old high school student. Police say Hugo Hernandez-Vasquez died at a hospital following the Friday night shooting in the city's Shawnee Heights neighborhood that also injured several others.
KANSAS STATE
GoFundMe established to assist accident victim's family

MANHATTAN — The sister of a Manhattan teen who died in a weekend accident has established a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses. Kenni Cantu, 14, was one of two teens who died in a crash along K-18 in Riley County early Sunday. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas woman hid in wooded area before arrest on drug warrant

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug charges in connection with two recent investigation. Just after 10a.m. Saturday, police arrested Allison R. Blakley, 25, Atchison, in the 700 block Kansas Avenue. She is being held due to a District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and criminal damage to property, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KANSAS STATE
Sheriff: Kan. man riding in pickup fired gun during dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that left two injured. Just before 1a.m. Sunday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a report of two individuals with gunshot wounds in the 9000 block of SW Indian Hills Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. At the scene, deputies discovered...
KANSAS STATE
13-year-old arrested after alleged threat at Kan. middle school

MCPHERSON —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged threat of violence towards the McPherson Middle School. On Monday, the police received a report from USD 418- McPherson Middle School Administration concerning a 13-year-old student threatening to commit violence at the school, according to a media release. McPherson police took the...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas man sentenced for pair of violent bank robberies

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to prison Friday for his participation in a pair of armed bank robberies in which he fired several shots, including one at a customer about to enter the bank, according to the United State's Attorney. In August 2021, a federal jury...
KANSAS STATE
KBI: Man injured after knife fight, officer-involved shooting

HARPER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening at an apartment complex in Harper, Kansas. Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, a citizen called police to report a man who was observed damaging property at the apartment complex at 1123 Jefferson...
HARPER COUNTY, KS
Hays PD Activity Log, Nov. 22-28

The Hays Police Department responded to 8 animal calls and conducted 16 traffic stops Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, according to the HPD Activity Log. Criminal Damage to Property—400 block W 11th St, Hays; 11/21 12 AM; 11/22 12:45 AM. Theft (general—3500 block Vine St, Hays; 11/20 6:15 AM; 6 PM.
HAYS, KS
Fugitive parents of alleged Michigan school shooter captured

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

