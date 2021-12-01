Wise men, angels and more - nine pictures of 1980s Nativity scenes in Sunderland

Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed while looking incredible and posing on the red carpet of the special event in Paris, France. Zendaya, 25, turned heads on Nov. 29 when she showed up to the 2021 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in a gorgeous black gown that revealed skin in the back. The actress was joined by her reported boyfriend Tom Holland, 25, who wore a classic black and white tuxedo, as she stepped outside a car in Paris, France, and was photographed and filmed while walking and later posing on the red carpet. She looked gorgeous as she confidently stood in front of the various cameras and flaunted her fashion choice, which featured a tied section in the back.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO