Wise men, angels and more - nine pictures of 1980s Nativity scenes in Sunderland

Sunderland Echo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the time when your loved one appears on stage in the Nativity. Whether they play Mary or Joseph, a wise man, a star or an angel, it’s a memory never to be forgotten. We found these 9 Nativity scenes...

Sunderland Echo

10 pictures of Sunderland choirs performing over Christmas times past

We are making memories with a musical twist in our latest look back in time. Can you spot someone you know performing as part of the St Patrick’s RC Primary School choir in Ryhope in 2015? Or with the East Herrington Primary School choir in 2010?. Perhaps you were a...
