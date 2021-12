Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho guided Manchester City through a snowstorm and up to second in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over West Ham at Etihad Stadium. Gundogan's first-half tap-in (33) was the difference between the two sides at the interval, which was heavily extended as City's ground staff valiantly cleared the playing surface of the deluge of snow that had made the end of the first period virtually unplayable.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO