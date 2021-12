Jill Padua was introduced to NERFA (Northeast Regional Folk Alliance Conference) in 2006, and when she heard so many incredible artist under one roof, she was hooked. At the 2008 NERFA, WJFF Folk Plus host Angela Page suggested that she host a “House Concert” in Narrowsburg, and it gave Jill food for thought. She didn’t have the room, but the concept of a concert series was born, as was the name RiverFolk Concerts. Being a caterer and an organized person, this was something Jill thought she could do, and over the weekend at NERFA, RiverFolk Concerts took life. But, she still didn’t have a venue.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO