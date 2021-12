The Second Annual Baby DJ Holiday Event will be held on December 11 at the Citrus Tower. Last year, the community came together and over 1,300 TOYS were collected, This year, Johnny Magic is back and he’s raising the stakes. With the help of **Johnny Magic**, XL106.7, Success Mortgage partners, The Citrus Tower, Doorvax, Chelsea Title, and Wheatley Realty Group, all of the toys donated to Baby DJ at the Citrus Tower location will be put towards helping MORE families in the South Lake community!

HOLIDAY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO