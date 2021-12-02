Michigan reports 16,530 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 358 deaths over 2-day period

Michigan is reporting 16,530 confirmed cases of COVID-19 AND 358 deaths over a 2-day period. That's an average of 8,265 cases per day.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,318,123 and total number of deaths to 24,090.

The 358 reported deaths include 160 that were identified during a review of Vital Records.

On Monday, Michigan announced the number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a new pandemic high, near 4,200, as the state continued to confront surging infections.

The total of 4,181 surpassed the previous record of 4,158, which was set seven months ago during the state's third wave.

Concerns are also growing as the omicron variant of COVID begins to spread, which was first detected in South Africa.

