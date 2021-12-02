ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Michigan AG Dana Nessel calls for common sense gun laws

By Elle Meyers
 4 days ago
Oxford High School experienced a tragedy on Tuesday when a student opened fire inside the Oakland County school, killing four and critically wounding seven others.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says it should provoke a conversation about Michigan's gun laws and how we can keep children safe in our schools.

"I think it's important that we sort of dissect what occurred, and think about what we can do better to potentially prevent a tragedy like this from occurring in the future in another school, in another town in another part of the state," Nessel said.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is being charged with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearms in the commission of a felony and one count of terrorism causing death.

Nessel says she would like to see changes to Michigan gun laws to prevent this sort of violence.

"It's time for us to reevaluate the laws that we could be potentially putting in place that could have stopped this from happening. Child access prevention laws, that's the kind of thing we need to be doing in Michigan," Nessel said. "It is not an infringement of anyone's Second Amendment rights to say, 'If you're going to have a gun and a child in your household, you need to keep those separate. They cannot come into contact with each other.'"

Nessel says that state leaders should work on passing common sense gun laws while the issue is top of mind.

"One of the things that happens I think a lot is that we have a school shooting somewhere and we're in shock and in horror and we pay close attention to it for sometimes a limited amount of time and then we move on to the next thing," she said. "I think it's imperative that this time we not do that."

In the meantime, Nessel says she is focused on assisting the Oakland County prosecutor in bringing the case to trial.

"We want to do whatever we can to be helpful this is a very big case and obviously as the state Attorney General's office we want to be as helpful as we can to provide any of the resources to properly prosecute these cases," she said.

Comments / 79

Lee
3d ago

Do you ban cars because of drunk drivers? Common sense is lacking in so many. My weapons have never got up and walked out of the house looking for someone to shot

Reply(11)
24
Shelley Huffman
3d ago

We already have common sense gun laws. We need a government that will back off pushing hysteria and let the country heal from the traumas.

Reply(5)
24
Jacopo Dantes
3d ago

When I was growing up, all our rifles and shotguns were kept in the pantry with the ammunition. No locks, cases, or cabinets. I was told never to touch them without permission, so I didn't 🤷. I don't understand this world today, and part of me believes there's a root cause here that goes deeper than simply having access to a firearm, because if that was the case, this would have been an issue long before Columbine. When someone has a bacterial infection, you give them antibiotics, you don't just give them cough syrup. You can pass all the placebo laws you want to, but until you get to the root cause, you're never going to find a cure. What causes such malignant intentions? That's the real battle. Is it better if only half the people get killed and injured by a compound bow? I'd rather get to the root cause and see zero, but then again I'm more interested in solutions than political grandstanding.

Reply(4)
10
