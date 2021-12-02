ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Virginia

By The Associated Press
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4rls_0dBmHwFW00

EMPORIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a Connecticut woman was one of two people killed when the car she was riding in was hit head-on by a car traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 during a police chase.

A news release says Emporia police were pursuing a 2018 BMW that refused to stop for officers.

The BMW made a u-turn in the northbound lanes and began heading south when it hit a northbound 2011 Lincoln shortly after 9 p.m. at mile marker 16.

Two people killed in I-95 crash in Greensville County, car chased by police led to head-on collision

A woman riding in the BMW was ejected from the car and killed.

A passenger in the Lincoln, Melissa R. Dorsett of New London, Connecticut, died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, VA
Accidents
City
Lincoln, VA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Emporia, VA
Emporia, VA
Crime & Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chesterfield resident stabbed multiple times Saturday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday. Chesterfield County Police say around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of Belmont Rd. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found a victim and took them to a local hospital for […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Heading South#Weather#Accident#Ap#Virginia State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy