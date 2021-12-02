Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Virginia
EMPORIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a Connecticut woman was one of two people killed when the car she was riding in was hit head-on by a car traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 during a police chase.
A news release says Emporia police were pursuing a 2018 BMW that refused to stop for officers.
The BMW made a u-turn in the northbound lanes and began heading south when it hit a northbound 2011 Lincoln shortly after 9 p.m. at mile marker 16.Two people killed in I-95 crash in Greensville County, car chased by police led to head-on collision
A woman riding in the BMW was ejected from the car and killed.
A passenger in the Lincoln, Melissa R. Dorsett of New London, Connecticut, died at the scene.
