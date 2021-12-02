ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Data hacked for 400,000 Planned Parenthood LA patients

WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles branch of Planned Parenthood was hit by a data breach involving about 400,000 patients, but there is no indication that the information was used “for fraudulent purposes," the group said.

A hacker installed computer malware between Oct. 9 and Oct. 17 and “exfiltrated" files containing patient names and possibly addresses, insurance and medical information, including procedures they may have undergone, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles warned Tuesday.

“Patients are encouraged to review statements from their healthcare providers or health insurers and contact them immediately if they see charges for services they did not receive," the branch said in a statement.

The attack involved ransomware, software that hackers can use to lock an organization out of its own computer network until a ransom is paid, but the group didn't immediately say whether any ransom was paid.

The breach is under investigation, the organization said.

The announcement came a day before the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments that could affect whether the nationwide right to abortion is overturned. The court’s historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion throughout the United States, and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey reaffirmed Roe.

Planned Parenthood has been hacked before. The Metropolitan Washington branch this year revealed that patient and donor information was breached in 2020, and in 2015, hackers posted online the names and other information on hundreds of Planned Parenthood employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?. The same way you guard against COVID-19 caused by any other variant: Get vaccinated if you haven't yet, get a booster if you're eligible and step up other precautions you may have relaxed, like wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
WOKV

WHO: No 'doomsday,' but malaria fight disrupted by pandemic

GENEVA — (AP) — The World Health Organization said Monday that the global response to the longtime threat of malaria has taken a hit as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted health services in many countries, leading to tens of thousands more deaths worldwide last year — as questions remain on the possible fallout this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The Department of Justice sued Texas over new redistricting maps Monday, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state’s booming Latino and Black populations. The lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Texas, claims the state violates part of the Voting Rights Act. It...
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

Report says Russian hackers haven't eased spying efforts

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The elite Russian state hackers behind last year's massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign hardly eased up this year, managing plenty of infiltrations of U.S. and allied government agencies and foreign policy think tanks with consummate craft and stealth, a leading cybersecurity firm reported Monday. On the anniversary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breach#Hackers#Parenthood La#Ap#The U S Supreme Court#Copyright 2021#The Associated Press
WOKV

Fearing misuse, Israel tightens supervision of cyber exports

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's Defense Ministry on Monday announced that it was tightening supervision over cyber exports — a move that follows a series of scandals involving Israeli spyware company NSO Group. The ministry said the countries purchasing Israeli cyber technology would have to sign a declaration pledging to...
WORLD
WOKV

EU drug agency recommends approving COVID-19 treatment

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The European Union's drugs agency on Monday recommended approving the use of an anti-inflammatory medicine to treat adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency decision, which has to be confirmed by the E.U.'s executive commission, extends the use of the drug RoActemra,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

With omicron in Colorado, 'last thing that we want is another wave,' governor says

NEW YORK — Despite two cases being detected in his state, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis reiterated he's not yet alarmed by the emergence of the omicron variant. "We always wish that we had next week's information this week, next month's information this month, but we don't," Polis told ABC's This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday. "I think what we're all looking for at this point is what characteristics the omicron variant has that are different."
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOKV

Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — (AP) — The prosecutor overseeing the case against the student accused in last week's deadly Michigan school shooting and who took the rare step of charging his parents left open the possibility Monday that school officials could also face charges, saying "in this case, a lot could have been done different."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z: AP-NORC, MTV poll

Isolation. Anxiety. Uncertainty. The stresses of the coronavirus pandemic have taken a toll on Americans of all ages, but a new poll finds that teens and young adults have faced some of the heaviest struggles as they come of age during a time of extreme turmoil. Overall, more than a...
MENTAL HEALTH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
41K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy