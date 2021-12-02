Bad Bunny is the most streamed artist on Spotify for 2021: See the top 10

Even after the prior year’s scandal over snubbing The Weeknd, the Grammys still managed to upset some by not giving TK the recognition their fans think they deserved!. Hours after the 2022 Grammy Award nominations were unveiled, and Miley Cyrus’s name was nowhere to be found, the 29-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer didn’t get upset or call for a boycott of the show. Instead, she tweeted a link to a Best Life article titled “30 Artists Who Haven’t Won Grammys.” Among those listed were Queen, Patti Smith, The Ramones, Jimi Hendrix, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Bob Marley, Nicki Minaj, Bjork, Martina McBride, Diana Ross, Busta Rhymes, The Notorious B.I.G., Iggy Pop, and Journey. After looking at the lists, the snub didn’t seem too bad to Miley. “In good company,” she included in her tweet, along with the “metal horns” emoji.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO