ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bad Bunny is the most streamed artist on Spotify for 2021: See the top 10

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

Spotify released its yearly wrap up so get ready for everyone to start sharing the questionable music they listen to on Instagram. Spotify’s 2021 wrapped unveiled the top artists, albums, songs, podcasts, and more that show how more than 381 million people streamed. On the artist‘s side, Bad Bunny took home the title as the most-streamed artist with over 9.1 billion streams. But who was in the top 10? Check out the list below.

RELATED:

Lizzo opens up about her friendship with Adele: ‘She’s given me really good advice’

Christina Aguilera will receive the first-ever ‘Music Icon’ award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Bad Bunny talks new album, filming a top-secret project, and more on the cover of HIGHArt


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLw9G_0dBmHrpt00

Bad Bunny #1

This is the second year that Bad Bunny is #1 with over 9.1 billion streams worldwide. He also beat his own record of 8.3 billion for the best single-year stream count for any artist in Spotify’s history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKUZb_0dBmHrpt00

Taylor Swift #2

Taylor Swift ranked at #2 and is also the top female artist of the year, just like she was last year. Her re-recorded albums, Fearless (Taylor‘s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) and her 2 LPs from 2020, Folklore and Evermore are to thank for the streams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ux1ta_0dBmHrpt00

BTS #3

Korean pop group ranked at #3 overall and also ranked #1 among groups on US Spotify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1Zf3_0dBmHrpt00

Drake #4

Drake held the #2 spot in 2020 but this year he fell to #4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hva6H_0dBmHrpt00

Justin Bieber #5

Justin Bieber was nowhere to be seen on the top #5 in 2020 but holds the 5th spot this year. His album Justice was the most streamed album globally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Bk7C_0dBmHrpt00

The Weeknd #6

The Weeknd held the fifth spot last year and moved down to the #6 spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06K09P_0dBmHrpt00

J Balvin #7

Joining Bad Bunny in the top top 10 is J Balvin at #7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KETpZ_0dBmHrpt00

Ariana Grande #8

The second woman on the list is Ariana Grande at #8 who had more than 3.51 billion streams by June. Last year she was the third most-streamed female artist globally after Swift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phJQC_0dBmHrpt00

Olivia Rodrigo #9

Joining the women is 2021 breakthrough newcomer, Olivia Rodrigo. Her song “driver‘s license” was the most streamed song globally and her album SOUR was the most streamed album globally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yY3I_0dBmHrpt00

Juice Wrld #10

Closing off the top 10 is Juice Wrld, who passed away on December 8th, 2019. The late rapper was the #4 most streamed artist in 202

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Bad Bunny
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Lizzo
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Adele
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Brushes Off Grammys Snub: ‘I’m In Good Company’

Even after the prior year’s scandal over snubbing The Weeknd, the Grammys still managed to upset some by not giving TK the recognition their fans think they deserved!. Hours after the 2022 Grammy Award nominations were unveiled, and Miley Cyrus’s name was nowhere to be found, the 29-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer didn’t get upset or call for a boycott of the show. Instead, she tweeted a link to a Best Life article titled “30 Artists Who Haven’t Won Grammys.” Among those listed were Queen, Patti Smith, The Ramones, Jimi Hendrix, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Bob Marley, Nicki Minaj, Bjork, Martina McBride, Diana Ross, Busta Rhymes, The Notorious B.I.G., Iggy Pop, and Journey. After looking at the lists, the snub didn’t seem too bad to Miley. “In good company,” she included in her tweet, along with the “metal horns” emoji.
MUSIC
Variety

Normani on Becoming R&B’s Go-To Collaborator, and Why Her Album Will Be Worth the Wait

“In order for me to make sense of what I want to say to the world, it has to make sense to myself — it starts with me,” says 25-year-old Normani, whose collaborations with Cardi B, Khalid and Sam Smith have made her a household name through- out the pop and R&B worlds. She is speaking of her highly anticipated untitled debut solo album, one that for three straight years, her label, RCA, and fans, have awaited — not exactly patiently (there were Reddit forums dedicated to the subject “Why is Normani taking so long?”). Back in 2019, the expectation was...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Female Artist#Rapper#Bts#Korean#Justice
Variety

Filipina Americans Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and Saweetie Nominated in Top Grammy Categories

The 2022 Grammys are a big look for Filipino-Americans: Olivia Rodrigo made Grammy history when she became the first Filipina and second-youngest artist to be nominated in all four top categories; H.E.R., also Filipina, landed eight nods; and Saweetie, who is Chinese, Filipina and Black, landed two, including Best New Artist. Rodrigo, the year’s 18-year-old breakout star, landed nominations for her debut album, “Sour” and hit single “Driver’s License” for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Rodrigo follows in the footsteps of Billie Eilish who in 2019 landed six similar Grammy...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Sends Don McLean a Handwritten Note and Flowers After Breaking His Record

Taylor Swift is acknowledging a long-time record holder. Following the release of Red (Taylor's Version), Swift's 10-minute version of her beloved track, "All Too Well," became the longest song to ever reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100's U.S. chart, a record that was held by Don McLean's "American Pie" for nearly 50 years.
MUSIC
Variety

Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie and BTS Sound the Bell at L.A.’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Normally, it’d be a bad sign when patrons start walking out just two songs into a four-hour concert. But things are a little different when it’s BTS charged with opening the show, as the K-pop group was at the Jingle Ball at L.A.’s Forum Friday night. After BTS hit the stage right on the dot and performed two numbers — three, if you include an arena-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday to You,” as a cake arrived for Jin — small handfuls of satisfied ARMY members hit the exits, having already gotten what they came for. The 99% that stayed did not...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black America Web

The 64th Grammy Awards Nominations Prove To Be A Huge Year For Many Artists Like Doja Cat, H.E.R. & Lil Nas X

The 64th Grammy Awards nominations were revealed by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and it is shaping up to be a huge year in music for some artists. Some of this year’s most talked about artists like Doja Cat, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, and Silk Sonic are stacked with Grammy nominations in various categories. The top nominees include Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Taylor Swift and St. Vincent Are Dropped as Grammy Nominees for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Interpolation

Taylor Swift will not be going to the podium, after all, if Olivia Rodigo’s “Sour” beats Swift’s own “Evermore” for album of the year at the Grammys. Not that she probably would have, but she could have, up until now. Swift was originally listed as a nominee for Rodrigo’s album due to an interpolation on the latter artist’s album, but the Recording Academy has now updated its list of nominees and excluded several names that previously were listed. Also no longer nominated for being part of Rodrigo’s “Sour” songwriting team in the nominations list are St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch Unites Music Industry Insiders to Celebrate the Soundtrack of 2021: ‘We Dreamed of Moments Like This’

Jack Harlow told tales of being in second grade. Lil Nas X admitted he “had a lot of fun pissing people off” this year. BTS sent their regards via video. Olivia Rodrigo saluted “all the amazing supportive women in my life,” while Lana Del Rey declared, “my lovemaking is my legacy – I get to make music in between.” Variety’s fifth annual Hitmakers brunch saluting the artists and industry insiders behind the year’s biggest music hits drew an SRO crowd to the open-air City Market Social venue in downtown Los Angeles. All 300 attendees had to present proof of vaccination and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Spotify’s ‘Wrapped’ 2021 Arrives: Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake Rule Year-End Charts

Spotify unveiled its annual end-of-year Wrapped campaign today, releasing personalized stats for each user along with lists of the platform’s most-streamed artists, songs, albums and podcasts. Starting now, eligible Spotify users can access their personalized Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android). In addition to the...
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy