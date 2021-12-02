ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Deadline approaching for scholarship application

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – There are less than two weeks left for high school seniors in Danville to apply for the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship being awarded by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee.

Applications must be submitted to the City of Danville’s Human Relations Department (17 West Main Street) by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. Applications are available there and at local high schools. The application can also be found online for printing.

To be eligible for the $4,000 scholarship, a candidate must be a high school senior graduating in 2022 who plans to continue his or her education at an institution of higher learning, among other criteria.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee said the selection of the scholarship recipient is not based on any racial, religious, ethnic or cultural affiliation. Any student who meets the criteria listed in the scholarship application is encouraged to apply.

The scholarship recipient will be announced at the Committee’s MLK celebration in January.

People wanting to learn more about the scholarship can contact committee chair Mary Thompson at 217-442-7917 or Danville Human Relations Administrator Sandra Finch at 217-431-2280.

COVID-related issues force remote learning at two schools

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two schools in the Hoopeston Area School District are going remote because of COVID-19 related issues. The superintendent says John Greer School is temporarily closed because of COVID staffing issues. It will reopen on Thursday, December 9. To see more details, click here. The district also announced Maple Grade School is […]
HOOPESTON, IL
