ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Love my Crazy Life

By Teraesa L Bruce
superiorne.com
 4 days ago

Thanksgiving has always been a crazy one for this family. Normally, George has his boys, my boys go to their dad’s house and we provide transportation for both. One year drop-off and pick-up were all on the same days, and they are in opposite directions! George’s boys live in Omaha, and...

www.superiorne.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cornell Daily Sun

I Blame Disney for My Failed Love Life

After a few failed attempts at trying to find a boyfriend (okay maybe more than a few), I really cannot help but wonder is it me? But as I do a little self-introspection I start to recognize a pattern. A pattern that me and all of my amazing, albeit single, friends seem to display time and time again.
TV & VIDEOS
KCTV 5

Regain your love life in time for date night

Get ready for date night with Andrew Rinehart from Oak Ridge Medical Clinic. Watch as he explains their non-invasive procedure often referred to as a lunchtime treatment because you can have it done over your lunch hour, then go about your day. Learn more at oakridgemedicalclinic.com and book your appointment at oakridgemedicalclinic.com/book-your-appointment-online/ Sponsored by Oak Ridge Medical.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bakersfield Californian

Love & Life: Merry Christmas Bakersfield

It's that special time of year again, time for feasting with loved ones, counting our blessings and spreading joy. And that is exactly what you can expect to find at the sixth annual Merry Christmas Bakersfield. The folks at The Bridge Bible Church, located at 12225 Stockdale Highway, want to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ocala Style Magazine

Love, Laughter and a Life Well Lived

Liz Cumbess led a life rich in stories, laughter, color and texture.She was a beloved Marion County artist who, in 2002, parked her life-sized Horse Fever statue in her kitchen as she converted the huge chunk of fiberglass into Van Whoa, a public arts masterpiece that fetched thousands of dollars for the local arts community. “It scared the junk out of my dad,” Jessica Cumbess recalls, referring to the time when her groggy dad, Jerry—an ex-Marine who restores cars—ambled into the kitchen late at night to find a dimly lit Van Whoa guarding the ice box.Liz was a “pebble-kicking tomboy” who was not afraid to square off with neighborhood bullies growing up. As an adult, she would spend evenings tearing up the farm on four-wheelers with her closest friend, Scott. She was a holiday-crazy hostess who also lured friends to “property-cleaning parties” to pick up yard debris, cut down trees and work their ever-loving asses off in sweaty chores. In the end, there would be a bonfire, drinks and all the trappings of a Liz-sanctioned shindig.Liz was a mom with “Inspire” tattooed on her wrist. She used to drop Jessica off at grade school in the family’s yellow Jeep—doors and top off, Pearl Jam spilling out of her Wrangler.Liz went overboard during the holidays, from Halloween haunted barns to food-rich Christmases. Leftovers of her holiday stuffing were savored in a binging bowl on a couch with a spoon.“We guarded our portions closely,” Jerry confesses.But any portrait of Liz Cumbess would not be complete without horses. She adored them. They adored her. “Horses were really her life. She had a natural gift with them,” says Jessica. “She had a connection with animals, horses especially. One of her favorite things to do was to sit in the barn, listening to the horses eating hay.”Liz was a rider, trainer, instructor and equine massage therapist with a deep, spiritual connection to classical dressage.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
L'Observateur

Happy 86th birthday to my loving wife

When a man introduces his wife to someone, the usual remark is: “So this is your better half.” I’ve had that happen to me occasionally and I just smile and don’t say anything. Recently, while speaking to a small group of men at PJ’s, I mentioned my wife and someone...
RESERVE, LA
Tracey Folly

My grandmother found the love of her life twice

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my grandmother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When the first love of my grandmother's life died tragically because of illness, she married the second love of her life, the man who became my grandfather.
theodysseyonline.com

My Life In A Fever Dream

If you don't know, a fever dream is a "vivid, often bizarre, or unpleasant dream sleepers can experience when they have a fever," according to SleepFoundation.org. While I wouldn't necessarily say that my life is currently unpleasant, I would definitely say it is bizarre. If you have ever stopped and...
TV & VIDEOS
commonwealthmagazine.org

Life lessons from my dad and my dog

THANKSGIVING WEEK was a painful one for me. In the course of four days, I lost my dog and my dad. A week that was supposed to be filled with food and family was filled with loss instead. But my dog Izzy and my dad Ken both taught me important life lessons, which came into clearer focus that week; lessons on how to live, how to love, and how to think about death.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Day#Christmas#Manhattan#Thanksgiving Dinner
WTTW - Chicago PBS

My Life as a Turkey

After a local farmer left a bowl of eggs on Joe Hutto's front porch, his life was forever changed. Hutto, possessing a broad background in the natural sciences and an interest in imprinting young animals, incubated the eggs and waited for them to hatch. As the chicks emerged from their shells, they locked eyes with an unusual but dedicated mother.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
theodysseyonline.com

An Open Letter to my Love

For anyone who may not have the delightful gratification of knowing Will on a personal level, allow me to introduce Will and his beautiful, kind soul. He is an amazingly talented, remarkably fearless, chicken nugget-loving, compassionate, free spirit. Will is the kind of person who will attentively listen to your problems, and he will not rest until he finds a solution. Will is a gentle, sensitive, delicate treasure. He is a once in a lifetime person— he is the sun shining through dreary, sorrowful clouds; he is the harmony in your favorite song; he is a breath of fresh air— Will is an absolute blessing.
SOCIETY
wamc.org

Driveway and All My Life

Driveway and All My Life are two recent films that bring real-life situations to viewers with exceptional delicacy and deep emotion. For the many fans of Brian Dennehy, Driveways happens to be his final lead role in a feature film, and he is magnificent to watch. He and his young costar Lucas Jaye absolutely own this film. Driveways tells the story of a single mother, Kathy, played by Hong Chau, and her eight-year-old son, Cody, who travel far from their home in Michigan to clean out the house of the boy’s recently deceased aunt. Their task is more complicated than they originally had imagined, and that gives the pair opportunities to interact with the folks that live in the neighborhood.
MOVIES
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

SHELBY — Shelby is a 5-year-old housebroken, spayed Shih-Tzu. She is very sweet, does great on a leash, gets along with other dogs, cats and kids. She is the perfect cuddle bug. CHOPPA — Choppa is a 8-month-old housebroken, crate-trained, neutered male pit bull/Lab mix. He is very sweet, does...
SHELBY, OH
HuffingtonPost

Lobster Caught In Maine Is Insanely Rare And She's A Beauty

A blue and pink lobster known as a cotton candy lobster has clawed its way into crustacean lore. (See the images below.) Caught in Maine’s Casco Bay on Friday, the gorgeous creature is so rare that one turns up only about every four to five years, according to National Geographic. Only 1 in every 100 million lobsters has the pastel coloring, home delivery company Get Maine Lobster said.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Appeal to find home for dog still up for adoption after 143 days

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a new home for one of its dogs who is still waiting to be adopted after 143 days.Epiphany, a shy four-year-old mixed-breed dog who is the size of a cocker spaniel, arrived at Oakwood Dog Rescue (ODR) in Hull more than seven months ago “very frightened and nervous”.She has since started to come out of her shell but has been difficult to rehome as she is too nervous to be placed with younger children.She does not currently walk on a leash, but is receiving treatment and will be able to do...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy