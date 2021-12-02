Love my Crazy Life

Liz Cumbess led a life rich in stories, laughter, color and texture.She was a beloved Marion County artist who, in 2002, parked her life-sized Horse Fever statue in her kitchen as she converted the huge chunk of fiberglass into Van Whoa, a public arts masterpiece that fetched thousands of dollars for the local arts community. “It scared the junk out of my dad,” Jessica Cumbess recalls, referring to the time when her groggy dad, Jerry—an ex-Marine who restores cars—ambled into the kitchen late at night to find a dimly lit Van Whoa guarding the ice box.Liz was a “pebble-kicking tomboy” who was not afraid to square off with neighborhood bullies growing up. As an adult, she would spend evenings tearing up the farm on four-wheelers with her closest friend, Scott. She was a holiday-crazy hostess who also lured friends to “property-cleaning parties” to pick up yard debris, cut down trees and work their ever-loving asses off in sweaty chores. In the end, there would be a bonfire, drinks and all the trappings of a Liz-sanctioned shindig.Liz was a mom with “Inspire” tattooed on her wrist. She used to drop Jessica off at grade school in the family’s yellow Jeep—doors and top off, Pearl Jam spilling out of her Wrangler.Liz went overboard during the holidays, from Halloween haunted barns to food-rich Christmases. Leftovers of her holiday stuffing were savored in a binging bowl on a couch with a spoon.“We guarded our portions closely,” Jerry confesses.But any portrait of Liz Cumbess would not be complete without horses. She adored them. They adored her. “Horses were really her life. She had a natural gift with them,” says Jessica. “She had a connection with animals, horses especially. One of her favorite things to do was to sit in the barn, listening to the horses eating hay.”Liz was a rider, trainer, instructor and equine massage therapist with a deep, spiritual connection to classical dressage.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO