About half of the nation’s wild horse population is in the state of Nevada. The I-Team was recently given access to a fertility control program aimed at helping to control the wild horse population. Advocates for the American Wild Horse Campaign argue that fertility control is more humane than the current method mainly used by the Bureau of Land Management which involves capturing the wild horse, oftentimes, with help from equipment like helicopters. Elena Sullivan is a volunteer with the American Wild Horse Campaign who showed the I-Team how fertility control works. She uses Porcine Zona Pellucida, or PZP, which is injected through remote darting.

NEVADA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO