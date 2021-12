Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - SO , I found the Christmas present my man got me for Christmas. Here's the deal, I already HAVE THIS. Should I tell MY MAN I found it and that I already have one, or should I just wait for Christmas and let him know then. I appreciate the gift, but just wondering If I should give him the heads up so he can get me something else before Christmas.

