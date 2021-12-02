Ask a Pastor Column

Is there anyone who does not enjoy having his work celebrated? Is there anyone who does not like being acknowledged for a job well done? Is there anyone who does not enjoy being congratulated for an accomplishment? Is there anyone who does not appreciate a word of praise? Is there anyone who is not happy when thankfulness is expressed to him? Perhaps, one might be found but I doubt it. Oh, he might make an outward gesture to brushing these things aside but deep down, everyone likes to be thanked. Surely, I need to make a better effort at thanking people. More importantly and more certainly, I need to more regularly and consistently thank my God. He is the highest good in the universe. Why would I neglect such a great privilege of thanking Him personally for His myriad of blessings (air, water, eyesight, hearing, sense of smell, heat, light, food, taste buds, laws of nature, animals, health, human relationships, music, love, mercy, justice, wrath, forgiveness, grace, redemption, salvation, justification, sanctification, imputed righteousness, adoption, a place in heaven, an inheritance, etc. and etc.)? I fall far short of regular, consistent, comprehensive thankfulness. What is wrong with me?
Comments / 0