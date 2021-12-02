Ask a Pastor Column

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q: Starting with Adam and Eve, did people marry their siblings in the Old Testament? If so, why?. This is a question I have often been asked. First let me say the historical account of Genesis does not explain where Cain got his wife, or why individuals like Abraham married close...

Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
Pastor’s daughter steps in to preach

A Seymour pastor surprised his congregation last Sunday with a guest preacher: His 18-year-old daughter. The Rev. Jeremy Myers, lead pastor of First Baptist Church, started off the Sunday morning service by telling the congregation he had a surprise for them, then proceeded to read Luke 1:26-38. The Bible verses...
The abuse of tradition in “Pope Michael”

A liberal arts education combined with a staunch Catholic identity relies on the past to move towards the future. Tradition is graphed on the heart of UD and its mission. But what happens when a pursuit of tradition goes wrong? What happens when, in an attempt to discover the truth and stick by its principles, one gets led astray onto a dark path and cannot find his way back? Such is the case in the documentary film “Pope Michael.”
Why the pope dresses like that

The pope is one of the most recognizable figures in the world, in large part because of the clothes he wears: all-white robes, ornate ponchos, various hats. But not all popes dress alike; there is a certain amount of personal choice involved. In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI was named “Accessorizer of the Year” by Esquire magazine for his signature red leather loafers. And Pope John Paul II wore a dark burgundy pair.
Nigerian priest saves traditional artefacts from Christian converts

ENUGU, Nigeria (Reuters) - A Roman Catholic priest is collecting and saving hundreds of traditional pre-Christian religious artefacts in southeast Nigeria that new converts to Christianity had planned to burn. The collection includes carvings of pagan deities and masks, some of them more than a century old and considered central...
From the Pastor’s Desk

Few things give me greater joy as a pastor than seeing fellowship in action; people meeting together to worship and glorify God. It was such a blessing to see so many gathered together for this year’s community Thanksgiving service in Grafton. After last year’s community worship service had to be canceled due to the pandemic, this year was extra special […]
10 Models of Post-Pastorate Professions

God’s leading can show up through a gradual transition to something known. Or to something unknown. Here are 10 successful transitions of people now serving in new ministry positions. It seems like every normal assumption we have made about life, gatherings, the economy, and church has been thrown out the...
RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Not too sharp

“If the iron be blunt, and he do not whet the edge, then must he put to more strength: but wisdom is profitable to direct" - Ecclesiastes 10:10 Those of you who have the blessing of having a fire place, or who know the value of a sharp knife will probably quickly understand why the Lord chose to illustrate this Biblical truth with such an illustration. The Lord often uses such simple things to make his points. In this case He is pointing out that – if you are chopping with a dull axe either you must sharpen the axe or work twice as hard. My wife and I like to process our own deer. Having a sharp knife handy is critical. If you are cutting meat with a dull knife – either you must sharpen the knife “whet the edge” or you’ll be fighting that dull knife and frustrated with the mess it makes of your meat. I have a few knives that for all intents and purposes are useless. They’re just cheap and won’t hold an edge long. I jokingly refer to them as my “wicked and ungodly knives”. I keep them all together in my ‘bad company’ junk box and occasionally I give them a look of disapproval and hurl some imprecation at them. They’re good for nothing. If you picked one of them up and thumbed the edge, you’d probably say something derogatory too. Each one falls in one of two groups. 1. Won’t be sharpened or 2. Won’t keep an edge longer than 30 seconds. Some Christians are like those knives. They just won’t be sharpened by God’s Word, won’t be whetted by His convicting pricks and His hopeful prods; I wonder if their names are already written in a book [God does keep books by the way Rev 20]? I should not be at all surprised to see that great massive book lying in its place with the Title “WON’T BE SHARPENED” embossed on its cover and with God as its author written on the spine. Maybe you’re thinking “well, why not just throw them away?” The answer is because they are mine and though I won’t ever get any use out of them, I keep them because each has some sentimental value to me. They remind me of “me”. Not very sharp but God keeps me, nonetheless. Despite what some ‘denominations’ and men teach, that which belongs to God is His whether shiny and sharp or dull and faded! Notice in Eccl 10:10 that little statement at the end of the verse “…but wisdom is profitable to direct”. The wisdom to be gained in the word of God is like that iron file that can put an edge back on the knife or axe. Sometimes that sharpening hurts…but a sharp blade can be readily used of God in the harvest. One of the more commonly butchered verses in man-made Bibles is 2nd Timothy 2:15 where we are commanded to “Study the word…” which, if a spiritually dull man will do, God’s files {the Bible, The Holy Ghost’s convicting, the pricking of the heart} will make him wise and then the spiritual chopping down and cutting away of this world’s sinful harmful influences can begin Amen! How long friend since your heart saw God’s whet stone? Calvary is an Independent Fundamental Baptist Church and there’s a place for you! 703 Gillespie Rd, Palestine, across from Pizza Hut on the loop. Service times: Sunday School for all ages 10 am, worship services at 11 am & 6 pm, Wednesday evening Bible Study & Prayer at 7:00 pm. 903-729-5924.
PASTORS CORNER

Greetings to all as we look forward to our holiday seasons, however we worship. Thanksgiving time is always a special time for family and friends to gather and look back on the year falling behind us, and look toward the Advent Season as we once again anticipate the birth of Christ.
Pastor Steve Ellison: A Wise Move

In the first part of Jeremiah 5, God establishes three major points: the overwhelming guilt of His chosen people; His absolute right to punish them, and His willingness to forgive. Without His kindness, mercy, and grace, we would be eternally hopeless. Without His wisdom in making a way for us...
Column: The Blessing of Being American

As we gather around our Thanksgiving tables, I hope you will join me in reflecting on the incredible blessings we have – simply because we are Americans. Indeed, this annual tradition of joining together in collective gratitude transcends differences in political parties and points of view. No matter one’s feelings...
Pastor Reese: 'How Blessed We Are'

Isn’t it amazing how bad news most often comes at night? Those dreaded phone calls that make our stomachs churn. I got one of those on the night of Sunday, Oct. 24. A tornado had touched down in Fredericktown and hit the church where I pastor, Grace Church of the Heartland.
Column by Sumter Pastor Joey Durham: Declare thanksgiving for the House of God

Thank you for allowing me to minister to your heart with our devotion today, which is titled, "Entering God's Gates with Thanksgiving." My Scripture text is Psalm 100:1-5 where we see, "Make a joyful noise unto the LORD, all ye lands. Serve the LORD with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know ye that the LORD he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations." (KJV)
Late Pastor Honored

Lane Grove Baptist Church will host a tribute to the late pastor, Rev. Robert Owens, a man after God’s on heart. Tribute service will be held Dec 5th at 11 a.m. Sunday School will begin one hour before. The public is cordially invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.
Pastor column: What does the Bible say about climate change?

In a previous article, we learned that our praise is to God. Like King David we are to offer our glory — the very best skills we possess — to the Creator and the One who gives us life. We, His servants, bring our glory to the one who is glorious above all (Ps 108:1-5). The Christian hymn, “Immortal, Invisible, God only Wise” was put to the tune of a traditional Welsh ballad and captures this challenge. Scottish pastor and lyricist writes, Walter Chalmers Smith (1824-1908) writes,
Hundreds of Pastors Gather at Arbery Trial

Pastors in Brunswick Brunswick, Ga- On November 18, hundreds of Black pastors, including Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and Civil Rights activist, including Martin Luther King Jr. Ⅲ, from around the country gathered in front of the Glynn County Magistrate Court to support the family of Ahmaud Arbery. Faith-based leaders gathered in front of the courthouse in the coastal […]
Pastor's Pen: Are we thankful?

With all of the craziness that we are currently surrounded by it may seem difficult to be thankful. We are not the first ones to face difficult times. The original or the first Thanksgiving Day was celebrated amongst the loss of loved ones, lack of food, and then finding themselves in a new land full of unknowns, yet they celebrated and gave thanks to God for everything they did have!
RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Giving Thanks

Is there anyone who does not enjoy having his work celebrated? Is there anyone who does not like being acknowledged for a job well done? Is there anyone who does not enjoy being congratulated for an accomplishment? Is there anyone who does not appreciate a word of praise? Is there anyone who is not happy when thankfulness is expressed to him? Perhaps, one might be found but I doubt it. Oh, he might make an outward gesture to brushing these things aside but deep down, everyone likes to be thanked. Surely, I need to make a better effort at thanking people. More importantly and more certainly, I need to more regularly and consistently thank my God. He is the highest good in the universe. Why would I neglect such a great privilege of thanking Him personally for His myriad of blessings (air, water, eyesight, hearing, sense of smell, heat, light, food, taste buds, laws of nature, animals, health, human relationships, music, love, mercy, justice, wrath, forgiveness, grace, redemption, salvation, justification, sanctification, imputed righteousness, adoption, a place in heaven, an inheritance, etc. and etc.)? I fall far short of regular, consistent, comprehensive thankfulness. What is wrong with me?
