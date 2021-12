The city of Oak Grove, along with Oak Grove Tourism, is proud to once again host the “Christmas in the Grove” parade. This year’s Christmas Parade will be December 11, from 5-7 p.m. and will offer refreshments alongside the annual tree lighting ceremony held at the War Memorial Walking Trail. After Saturday’s festive day, children of the community will be invited to take Christmas photos with Santa. The first 140 kids to meet Santa will receive a present, though Santa will advise the children to wait until Christmas to unwrap their presents. The location of the event will be at 101 Walter Garrett Lane Oak Grove KY 42262.

OAK GROVE, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO