Public Safety

Editor's Notebook

By Bill Blauvelt
 4 days ago

A question from a reader of this newspaper and wife of a Superior High School classmate reminded me of the day more than 60 years ago when Mankato’s Texaco gasoline station was robbed. It was a pleasant January afternoon and I was working at my father’s Champlin station located on the...

Michigan School Gunman Wanted To ‘Murder As Many As Possible’

New disturbing evidence has emerged about the accused gunman in the Michigan school shooting that took place Tuesday (November 30). According to reports, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley went to Oxford High School with the intention to “murder as many as possible,” as written in a journal entry and recorded cellphone video police found in his backpack.
73-Year-Old Woman Killed By Comfort Animal At Cultivate Care Farms In Bolton

BOLTON (CBS) – A comfort animal is believed to have killed a volunteer at a farm in Bolton. The volunteer was identified as 73-year-old Kim Taylor. “Taylor, a longtime volunteer at Cultivate Care Farms, was caring for livestock in a pen alone when a sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed her,” said a statement from the Nashoba Valley Regional Emergency Communications Center. The woman suffered extensive serious injuries and went into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived. She was rushed to Marlborough Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Cultivate Care focuses on animal therapy. It described the livestock involved as a comfort animal. Bolton Animal Control will work with Cultivate Care Farms’ staff on the future outcome of the sheep.
Nebraska 511 service updated for travel

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), together with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the National Weather Service (NWS), have updated Nebraska 511 service. It is anticipated the updates will result in better service to Nebraskans as they plan for winter travel. The Nebraska 511 travel report has served motorists...
Love my Crazy Life

Thanksgiving has always been a crazy one for this family. Normally, George has his boys, my boys go to their dad’s house and we provide transportation for both. One year drop-off and pick-up were all on the same days, and they are in opposite directions! George’s boys live in Omaha, and I meet Jacob’s dad near Manhattan Kan., which is halfway. So we drove one boy down into Kansas and then headed to Omaha and then home. It makes for a long day. This year we had the Omaha boys the weekend before. Pick up was Friday and drop-off on Sunday. Jacob was dropped off on Wednesday, and picked up on Sunday. Honestly, I don’t want to sit in my car for at least another month.
Coyote populations continue to grow throughout U.S.

If it seems like there are a lot more coyotes mingling in human spaces these days, it’s because…well, there are. “When we look at abundance trends, the population of coyotes has increased three-fold since the fur market crashed in the late 1980s,” said Drew Ricketts, a wildlife management specialist with K-State Research and Extension.
Early morning fire destroys Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating what sparked an early morning fire that destroyed a home in Tulsa. The fire began around 4:30 a.m., at a home on 69th West Avenue. Crews on the scene said no one was inside at the time. It’s not clear if weather played a...
Editor’s note: Roads traveled

If you were watching the MSU football game last week against Penn State in Spartan Stadium, you are fully aware that winter has arrived in East Lansing. While Penn State may lay claim to stadium “whiteouts,” we showed them our special brand of that as snow accumulated on the field and in the stands. While I’m not a fan of the cold, I will admit that campus looks especially pretty under a blanket of white.
The Editor’s Pen – A ‘regular’ holiday fine with me

The Good Lord willing, this Thanksgiving will just be a “regular Thanksgiving” for the Campbells. When you get a little age on you, as I have done now, you’ve experienced a lot of differing things over the holidays through the years. Thanksgiving certainly fits that description. Perhaps the best Thanksgivings...
