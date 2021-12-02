Country Roads

Thanksgiving has always been a crazy one for this family. Normally, George has his boys, my boys go to their dad’s house and we provide transportation for both. One year drop-off and pick-up were all on the same days, and they are in opposite directions! George’s boys live in Omaha, and I meet Jacob’s dad near Manhattan Kan., which is halfway. So we drove one boy down into Kansas and then headed to Omaha and then home. It makes for a long day. This year we had the Omaha boys the weekend before. Pick up was Friday and drop-off on Sunday. Jacob was dropped off on Wednesday, and picked up on Sunday. Honestly, I don’t want to sit in my car for at least another month.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO