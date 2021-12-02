ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Schmadeke signs; Quilcene send-off and more

By Pierre LaBossiere - Peninsula Daily News
ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Schmadeke of Sequim High School signs a letter of...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Peninsula Daily News

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Former Roughrider Wood leads PLU to victory

PASADENA, Calif. — Class of 2021 Port Angeles graduate Jaida Wood is seeing plenty of court time with the Pacific Lutheran University basketball team as a freshman. A key member of the Roughriders’ recent Olympic League and West Central District-champion squads, the 5-foot-9 Wood is making her presence known with the Lutes in early season action.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Send Off#Briefs#Augustana University#Sequim High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy