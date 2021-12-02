All-clear given after bomb threat on Cleveland State campus
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland State University residence hall was evacuated following a bomb threat Wednesday night.
According to investigators, they received a call about the potential threat at Fenn Tower on E 24th Street.
The building was evacuated as a precaution around 9 p.m.
According to the university, at 11:40 p.m., police and fire departments cleared the incident.Travelers beware — More luggage stolen at Cleveland Hopkins airport
Cleveland State University Police, Cleveland police and the Cleveland Division of Fire were on the scene. Bomb-sniffing dogs were also brought in.
People were asked to avoid the area as authorities investigated.
Last month, CSU Police received a bomb threat for the CSU Cleveland-Marshall College of Law . Students and staff were evacuated from the building on Euclid Avenue as a precaution, but no bomb was found in that case.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0