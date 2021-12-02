ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

All-clear given after bomb threat on Cleveland State campus

By fox8webcentral
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLkcN_0dBmETSG00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland State University residence hall was evacuated following a bomb threat Wednesday night.

According to investigators, they received a call about the potential threat at Fenn Tower on E 24th Street.

The building was evacuated as a precaution around 9 p.m.

According to the university, at 11:40 p.m., police and fire departments cleared the incident.

Travelers beware — More luggage stolen at Cleveland Hopkins airport

Cleveland State University Police, Cleveland police and the Cleveland Division of Fire were on the scene. Bomb-sniffing dogs were also brought in.

People were asked to avoid the area as authorities investigated.

Last month, CSU Police received a bomb threat for the CSU Cleveland-Marshall College of Law . Students and staff were evacuated from the building on Euclid Avenue as a precaution, but no bomb was found in that case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

School district releases their timeline leading up to Michigan shooting

Related Video: Oakland County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Willis speaks in court OXFORD, Mich. (WJW) — The Oxford Community School District has released their version of the events leading up to the shooting that killed four students on Tuesday. In a letter sent to district families, Superintendent Tim Throne says they’ve asked for a third-party investigation […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit […]
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Bomb Threat#Cle State#Csu Police#Cleveland Fire#Cleveland Hopkins#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: nearly 8,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Saturday, Dec. 4, ODH reports a total of 1,725,649 (+7,793) cases, leading to 87,696 (+192) hospitalizations and 10,887 (+19) admissions into the ICU. The state reported 57.74% of the state’s population — 6,749,734 Ohioans — have started […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio troopers seize more than 70 pounds of pot

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol confiscated 71 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike Thursday morning.   Sgt. Ray Santiago told the FOX 8 I-Team a trooper stopped the vehicle near mile marker 173 in Summit County at about 9 a.m. Thursday.  Police arrested the two […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Ethan, don’t do it’: Parent of suspect sent disturbing text before school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan Crumbley opened fire shortly before 1 p.m. […]
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ambulance flips while transporting patient

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an ambulance that happened in Lorain County Thursday night. According to a press release, the ambulance had its lights and sirens activated and was headed northbound on State Route 252. The ambulance went through a red light at State Route […]
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy