All-clear given after bomb threat on Cleveland State campus

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland State University residence hall was evacuated following a bomb threat Wednesday night.

According to investigators, they received a call about the potential threat at Fenn Tower on E 24th Street.

The building was evacuated as a precaution around 9 p.m.

According to the university, at 11:40 p.m., police and fire departments cleared the incident.

Cleveland State University Police, Cleveland police and the Cleveland Division of Fire were on the scene. Bomb-sniffing dogs were also brought in.

People were asked to avoid the area as authorities investigated.

Last month, CSU Police received a bomb threat for the CSU Cleveland-Marshall College of Law . Students and staff were evacuated from the building on Euclid Avenue as a precaution, but no bomb was found in that case.

