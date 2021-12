Austrian world No. 118 Dennis Novak said it would be "unreal" to play world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals. Austria will battling Serbia and Germany in the Davis Cup Finals group stage in Innsbruck. "It would be unreal to play in Austria against the best player in the world,” said Novak, whose best Grand Slam performance is reaching the third round at Wimbledon in 2018.

