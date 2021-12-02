ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Caught With Gun, Thousands Of Dollars Cash At Brooklyn School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A student at a Brooklyn school was caught with a gun and tens of thousands of dollars Wednesday.

RELATED STORY (12/3/21): Dozens Of Weapons Confiscated From Students At Brooklyn School In Last 3 Days

According to the NYPD , school staff at the Urban Assembly School of Law and Justice called police just before noon to report a student in an administrative office at the school had a handgun.

Police say in addition to the gun, the student also had about $30,000 in cash on him.

Officers arrived and took a 17-year-old boy into custody without incident. Charges are pending.

CBS New York

2 Hurt During Police Chase Involving Stolen School Bus In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a wild police chase involving a school bus in Brooklyn on Thursday. Police say it all started around 3 p.m. when the suspect jumped into an empty school bus that had been left unattended with the keys in the ignition. Officers tracked it using the vehicle’s GPS. Social media videos show the suspect crashing into more than a dozen parked cars, trying to evade officers in East New York. The driver finally crashed at the corner of Jamaica and Sheffield avenues. The suspect is now in police custody, facing several charges, including reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. Two people, including one officer, suffered minor injuries. CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man Knocked Out With Brick, Kicked And Robbed Inside Bronx Lobby

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking the public for help identifying the suspects involved in a robbery in the Bronx on Saturday. Police said a 53-year-old man was struck in the back of the head with a brick just after 2 p.m. inside 770 E. 165th St., in the Morrisania section of the borough. The victim was knocked out, police said, adding a second suspect kicked him in the face before they both stole his wallet and cellphone. The suspects were last seen entering 765 E. 165th St. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dozens Of Weapons Confiscated From Students At Brooklyn School In Last 3 Days

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City schools have been experiencing a dramatic increase in weapons seizures, but nothing like what officials have seized at just one Brooklyn campus. In the last three days, they have confiscated 38 weapons, and that doesn’t include two bags of marijuana or the student who came to school with over $30,000 in cash and a loaded gun. Students at the Urban Assembly School for Law and Justice, a law-themed city high school near the courts in Downtown Brooklyn, were ordered Friday to put the contents of their pockets in their book bags so they could be...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Miguel Rojas Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Bridgeport, Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Connecticut. Officers were sent to West Avenue and West Liberty Street in Bridgeport around 9:20 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. Miguel Rojas (Credit: Bridgeport Police) When they arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Jalen Parilla, of Stratford, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later. Witnesses told police Parilla was shot by 28-year-old Miguel Rojas, of Bridgeport. Rojas had allegedly been stalking Parilla and his girlfriend. Authorities are searching for Rojas, who was last seen driving a 2018 Honda Accord with a Connecticut license plate reading AR78215. Anyone who sees Rojas or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 203-576-TIPS.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Columbia University Student Davide Giri Stabbed To Death Near Morningside Park; Suspected Gang Member In Custody

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A graduate student was killed and a student from Italy was injured in stabbings just minutes apart near Morningside Park Thursday night. Police say the 30-year-old Columbia University student who died was stabbed near Morningside Park just before 11 p.m. near 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Just a short time later, officers responded to another call about a 27-year-old man stabbed near West 110th Street and Cathedral Parkway. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, police tape and flowers mark the spot where investigators found Columbia graduate student Davide Giri, 30, stabbed in the stomach. Police sources say a known gang member randomly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC DOT Investigating Anti-Vaccine Ad At Bus Shelter In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City officials are investigating after an anti-vaccination ad appeared at a bus shelter in Brooklyn. The poster was seen at a B-43 stop in Crown Heights. It featured a list of misleading information as the “top 10 reasons not to get vaccinated against COVID.” The Department of Transportation said it did not sell space for the ad, and it’s possible someone pried open the glass casing. The DOT said it is taking down the poster and launching an investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Canarsie Residents Call On Mayor-Elect Eric Adams To Fund Community Anti-Gun Violence Initiatives

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn community is denouncing gun violence and calling on the next mayoral administration to take action. Community leaders and tenants from the Bayview Houses held a rally in Canarsie on Saturday. An 18-year-old from that area died in a shooting in November. Residents want Mayor-elect Eric Adams to fully fund anti-gun violence initiatives in their community. “If we stop the violence, it’s one thing, but we also have to bring in a group that’s going to do the intervention work, that’s going to do the mediation. We need a kill-violence group in Canarsie,” one speaker said. Right now, Canarsie is not included in the city’s high-risk crisis management system. City data shows those dedicated zones saw a 40% decrease in shooting from 2010 to 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Straphangers Targeted In Series Of Knifepoint Robberies In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the men they say are behind a series of knifepoint robberies targeting straphangers in the Bronx. There have been four incidents throughout November. (credit: NYPD) The first one happened on Nov. 7th at 9:30 p.m. Police say a 24-year-old man was getting off a northbound 6 train at 149th Street/Southern Boulevard when he was approached by the suspects. They put him in a headlock, beat him, and stole his cell phone, headphones and $140 in cash. Police say there were two more robberies at the same station, which they think are part of the same...
BRONX, NY
