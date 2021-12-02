Student Caught With Gun, Thousands Of Dollars Cash At Brooklyn School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A student at a Brooklyn school was caught with a gun and tens of thousands of dollars Wednesday.

According to the NYPD , school staff at the Urban Assembly School of Law and Justice called police just before noon to report a student in an administrative office at the school had a handgun.

Police say in addition to the gun, the student also had about $30,000 in cash on him.

Officers arrived and took a 17-year-old boy into custody without incident. Charges are pending.