Los Angeles County, CA

Southland Coastal Areas Draped In Fog; Forecasters Urge Caution On The Roads

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Parts of Los Angeles County looked a little more like merry old England Wednesday, with heavy fog draping coastal areas and dramatically reducing visibility during the evening rush hour.

The foggy conditions were also persistent Wednesday morning, repeating a pattern that vexed many motorists the previous few days.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Wednesday afternoon that will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for the Los Angeles County coastal region, extending into downtown. The advisory includes areas such as Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach.

The advisory also extended into coastal areas of Orange, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Forecasters warned that visibility would be reduced to a quarter-mile or less in some areas.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the NWS warned.

The fog has also affected air travel, as flights bound for Long Beach and Santa Ana were diverted to Ontario.

United provided buses for passengers to bring them back to Orange County. However, a Southwest passenger told CBSLA that she had to pay for her own rideshare from Ontario to Santa Ana.

New COVID Testing Site At LAX Opened Due To Omicron Variant Concern

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and an increase in travel for the holidays prompted the Los Angeles County Public Health Department to open a new COVID test site at the Los Angeles International Airport Friday. Free rapid tests are now available for passengers arriving on international flights. These tests are available 7 days a week from 11 am to 6 pm. Results come in about 15 minutes. Passengers coming from Singapore were among the first to use the new site. “I think it’s a very good measure and that’s why I did it immediately,” said Artidoro Leal, an international traveler. “When you get a negative test, you know that you’re not going to infect anybody and you’re not infected.” LA County Public Health Director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, was at the site’s opening, encouraging passengers to get tested. If a test comes back positive, the passenger will get a second test to confirm infection from a laboratory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Explosion In Underground Electrical Vault Sends Manhole Cover Flying Into North Hollywood Apartments

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An explosion in an underground electrical vault rocked a North Hollywood apartment building Thursday morning. (credit: CBS) The explosion was reported at about 7:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of North Farmdale, right in front a 37-unit apartment complex. LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrye says forceful blast was heard over a wide area and sent concrete debris and the electrical vault’s lid flying into the front of the complex. Multiple windows were broken, but there were no reports of fire or injuries. (credit: CBS) Crews from the LADWP and the city Department of Building and Safety, which will determine if the building is still safe for occupancy, are en route to the scene. This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fishing Resumes In 45 Miles Of Water Off Orange County Coast Previously Closed Due To October Oil Spill

DANA POINT (CBSLA) – Fishing along 45 miles of the Orange County coastline has reopened, after it was closed because of an oil spill off of Huntington Beach in October. There were a lot of happy anglers baiting their hooks and setting their traps now that the fishery has opened again. “We look forward to it all year and didn’t get to do it for, what, three months or two months,” lobster fisherman Brian Caughlin said. Katrina Foley, from the Orange County Board of Supervisors, said the environmental health office worked closely with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to ensure that...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
3-Alarm Blaze Engulfs Several Upland Apartment Buildings Under Construction

UPLAND (CBSLA) – A three-alarm fire early Wednesday morning spread through several apartment buildings under construction in Upland. Dec. 1, 2021. (CBSLA) The fire was reported at 5:20 a.m. in the area of 13th Avenue and 9th Street. Sky2 was over the scene as multiple buildings under construction were on fire. A little before 7 a.m., the fire also spread to an occupied apartment building. About 60 firefighters with San Bernardino County, Ontario and Los Angeles County fire departments, along with the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District, were on scene. There was no word on a cause or whether anyone was hurt.
UPLAND, CA
Police Investigated Suspicious Item At Cargo Facility Near LAX, Prompting Street Closures Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials at LAX said Tuesday night that police were investigating a suspicious item, closing some of the nearby streets. “Eastbound Century Boulevard Between Airport and Aviation is closed for a police response to a potentially suspicious item. Please use alternative routes and allow extra time in the area,” officials tweeted at 7:08 p.m. About an hour and a half later, LAX’s twitter feed reported that authorities had cleared the suspicious item and that the road closures would be clearing shortly. Police have cleared the suspicious item and the road should be opening shortly. Thank you for your patience. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 1, 2021
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
