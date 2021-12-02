Southland Coastal Areas Draped In Fog; Forecasters Urge Caution On The Roads

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Parts of Los Angeles County looked a little more like merry old England Wednesday, with heavy fog draping coastal areas and dramatically reducing visibility during the evening rush hour.

The foggy conditions were also persistent Wednesday morning, repeating a pattern that vexed many motorists the previous few days.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Wednesday afternoon that will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for the Los Angeles County coastal region, extending into downtown. The advisory includes areas such as Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach.

The advisory also extended into coastal areas of Orange, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Forecasters warned that visibility would be reduced to a quarter-mile or less in some areas.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the NWS warned.

The fog has also affected air travel, as flights bound for Long Beach and Santa Ana were diverted to Ontario.

United provided buses for passengers to bring them back to Orange County. However, a Southwest passenger told CBSLA that she had to pay for her own rideshare from Ontario to Santa Ana.