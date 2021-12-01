ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Syndicated Column: Analysis: Betting a Texas election on a weather forecast

By Ross Ramsey - Syndicated Column
Victoria Advocate
 6 days ago

Gov. Greg Abbott says he can “guarantee” there won’t be blackouts this winter in Texas after one that knocked out power for some people for four days last February. That’s the kind of pre-election prediction that can make a weather forecaster more useful than a political poll. In spite...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

Volunteers open Victoria campaign office for gubernatorial candidate Allen West

Two volunteers with hopes to elect Allen West, a former Texas GOP chair and gubernatorial hopeful, opened a campaign office for the candidate in Victoria on Saturday. The three-room office space in Suite 205 of the Crossroads Professional Building, 2001 E. Sabine St., will serve as a hub for volunteers to organize, get campaign materials and learn more about the candidate, said Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who organized the opening ceremony.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Victoria Advocate

Syndicated Column: The Economist: The long-term outlook for the Texas economy

The COVID-19 pandemic led to significant economic disruption, but the Texas economy continues to recover. Recently released October data indicate that the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate continues to fall and now stands at 5.4%. Texas added 56,600 jobs for the month and has almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels. While issues such as supply-chain challenges and inflation will likely linger over the coming months, the long-term outlook for the state remains favorable.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Ohio Capital Journal

Senate GOP signals skepticism on vaccine mandate ban

Several Republicans in the Ohio Senate indicated reluctance to legislation prohibiting universities, employers, and most health care facilities from requiring vaccination against COVID-19. All but one Republican in the chamber passed House Bill 218 last month, overriding objections from business, health care, and public health organizations. During Senate committee reviews and interviews Tuesday, however, some […] The post Senate GOP signals skepticism on vaccine mandate ban appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail

WASHINGTON — Four House Republicans held a Tuesday press conference to complain about the poor conditions at a District of Columbia jail housing inmates charged with violence in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.   But a District of Columbia advocate for prison reform in an interview said that jail and another […] The post House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Texas Monthly

Lina Hidalgo, Basking in National Praise, Faces a Potential Scandal at Home in Houston

By the time candidates began announcing for the 2022 Texas primaries in mid-November, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, chief executive of the county that includes Houston, seemed to have safely weathered a controversy that had dogged her a few months before. In June, the Harris County Commissioners Court, over which Hidalgo presides, had awarded an $11 million contract to Elevate Strategies, a Houston-based consulting firm, to conduct outreach services meant to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. In August, the two Republicans on the five-member court alleged that Hidalgo had improperly funneled the contract to Elevate, which is run by a Democratic political operative, even though another bidder rated higher in a review committee’s assessment. After weeks of controversy, Hidalgo urged the commissioners to cancel the deal with Elevate, while remaining insistent that no impropriety had occurred and that criticism of the contract reflected partisan politics. Her “nothing to see here” attitude seemed to work, as public attention to the issue faded.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Weather Forecasts#Election#The Texas Tribune#Texans
CNN

House passes new debt ceiling plan after McConnell cuts deal with Democrats

(CNN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have reached an agreement to create a one-time process that would let Democrats raise the debt ceiling on their votes alone, a deal that underscores the lengths the GOP leader will go to avoid a damaging default without Republican support to increase the national borrowing limit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Victoria Advocate

GOP lawmakers try to block vaccine requirement for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican lawmakers seemed poised Monday to vote against Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus vaccine requirement for some Louisiana students, but the Democratic governor intends to overrule any legislative rejection and add the shot to the immunization schedule starting next year. The fate of the plan...
HEALTH
Republic Monitor

$6,300 Stimulus Check To Be Sent Out on December 15, Find Out If You are Eligible

Hundreds of Americans will get a Stimulus Check for up to $6,300 by December 15, and here is a list of those who are qualified. Students at a medical school in Atlanta, Georgia, will get a large Christmas present in the next few days. Students at Morehouse School of Medicine will get $6,300 to cover different education-related costs, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a published article in The U.S. Sun.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
The Atlantic

He Voted to Impeach. Can He Survive in the GOP?

Late at night on the second Tuesday of January, Peter Meijer, a 33-year-old freshman congressman from West Michigan, paced the half-unpacked rooms of his new rental apartment in Washington, D.C., dreading the decision he would soon have to make. Six days earlier, Meijer had pulled a smoke hood over his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue has joined the race to become the state’s next governor, setting up a bruising primary against sitting Republican governor Brian Kemp before the eventual victor can challenge likely Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. “It will be like a cage match,” said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock. “World heavyweight […] The post Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy