Cavaliers end 20-game losing streak in Miami

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

MIAMI (AP) – Kevin Love scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a 20-game losing streak in Miami, beating the Heat 111-85 on Wednesday night.

Jarrett Allen added 19 points and 11 rebounds and Darius Garland finished with 16 points for the Cavaliers, who had not won on the Heat’s home court since Jan. 25, 2010.

The Cavaliers also got a double-double from Evan Mobley with his 17-point, 11-rebound outing. Tyler Herro scored 21 points for Miami.

