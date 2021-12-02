ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Wilson High In Long Beach Plans Gender-Neutral Locker Rooms In New Aquatic Center

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tq41K_0dBmAuEb00

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Plans for a new aquatic center at a Long Beach high school include a gender-neutral locker room.

Wilson High’s $23 million project has one planned locker room facility that would be used by all students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WrGst_0dBmAuEb00 The floor plan for the locker room includes private, individual shower and changing stalls.

Administrators said the locker room will benefit gender-diverse students, as well as students with disabilities. Critics of the new locker room facility said, however, that it will create safety issues.

Comments / 11

Tuco Salamanca
4d ago

The sane people in this country need to start speaking up. The vast majority of people think this is insane yet sit on their thumbs about it.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

University Of California, Cal State University Extend 2022 Application Deadlines After Sites Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of California and Cal State University systems both extended their 2022 application deadlines to midnight tonight after their sites crashed, leaving prospective students in the lurch. Panicking high school seniors took to social media to plead for help, or commiserate with fellow procrastinators, as the UC and CSU application websites got stuck under the onslaught of demand Monday night. 😭cal state & uc application sites are downnnn why am I such a lazy procrastinator?? but like technically I'm submitting early cuz it's not due until tomorrow — erin (@kaonticreations) November 30, 2021 Its heartwarming to know I'm not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
86K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy