Wilson High In Long Beach Plans Gender-Neutral Locker Rooms In New Aquatic Center

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Plans for a new aquatic center at a Long Beach high school include a gender-neutral locker room.

Wilson High’s $23 million project has one planned locker room facility that would be used by all students.

The floor plan for the locker room includes private, individual shower and changing stalls.

Administrators said the locker room will benefit gender-diverse students, as well as students with disabilities. Critics of the new locker room facility said, however, that it will create safety issues.