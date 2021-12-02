Chicago police officer shot during ‘traffic investigation’ on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday night in Calumet Heights.

According to police , the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Stony. Chicago police Supt. David Brown said officers conducted what he characterized as a “traffic investigation” of a suspicious vehicle believed to be involved in area crime.

During the traffic investigation, police officers became involved in an exchange of gunfire with occupants inside the vehicle.

Brown confirmed that a male Chicago police officer was shot in the lower left leg. The wounded officer was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

WATCH: CPD provides update after officer shot on Far South Side

Brown said that a male suspect was also shot in the torso area and is being treated at a nearby hospital. The suspect’s condition is unknown. Brown adds that a second person of interest is in custody.

At least one gun was recovered at the scene.

“We think we have everyone in custody, either as a person of interest or an offender,” Brown said.

An investigation is ongoing.

