Chicago police officer shot during ‘traffic investigation’ on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday night in Calumet Heights.
According to police , the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Stony. Chicago police Supt. David Brown said officers conducted what he characterized as a “traffic investigation” of a suspicious vehicle believed to be involved in area crime.
During the traffic investigation, police officers became involved in an exchange of gunfire with occupants inside the vehicle.
Brown confirmed that a male Chicago police officer was shot in the lower left leg. The wounded officer was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
WATCH: CPD provides update after officer shot on Far South Side
Brown said that a male suspect was also shot in the torso area and is being treated at a nearby hospital. The suspect’s condition is unknown. Brown adds that a second person of interest is in custody.
At least one gun was recovered at the scene.
“We think we have everyone in custody, either as a person of interest or an offender,” Brown said.
An investigation is ongoing.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 0