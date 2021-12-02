ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgZqg_0dBmAnIk00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern.

Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?”

Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.”

“That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus, 32 of them in the spike alone, which include deletions and insertions that have changed 15 of the amino acids of the spike in critical places. In places that allow the S1 and S2 to open up easier.”

“That makes it much easier for the virus, to fuse with ourselves and get into ourselves, which is an indicator of transmissibility.”

“Also, these important changes in the spike means that things like monoclonal antibodies have a very fixed shape attacking a very fixed shape molecule, won’t work as well, as they have against the delta.”

“So, but what about vaccines? Well, in terms of vaccination, that’s a very different story, because when you get vaccinated, you’re forming memory cells, and you form a number of different kinds of memory cells.”

“And if you’re talking about antibodies, the memory cells that you form are three levels, if you will. One, is like graduate school ones, you know, undergraduate, and one is an associate degree.”

“The ones that went to graduate school are very specific for the actual vaccine product, they’ll work immediately and they’ll call themselves and get to it, but you actually want the other ones, the ones that went to college.”

“The ones that went to college and those with the associate degrees that have more flexibility. Those will adapt very quickly. They’re already trained, but they just need a little bit of extra training, and they’ll adapt to the new virus.”

“That’s very different from the monoclonal antibodies, and that happens in your body. And that’s why people who are fully vaccinated, like the individual who manifested this in California today, because they have enough antibodies to not go into having to be likely to have severe disease, and they adapt very quickly, they have the cells ready to adapt.”

Pastrana: “So that severity. It seems like the vaccine is helping that person in California. Symptoms so far, not too severe. Is that enough for you to breathe a sigh of relief or is it still really too easy or early to tell? We just heard another expert say they still need to know more about the virulence and how deadly this might be.”

Marty: “That’s right. There’s a lot of controversy, but the reality is that from the molecular structure, it looks like it’s going to be very significantly virulent and very transmissible.”

“That’s bad news, we already have real-world data showing that in South Africa, it’s replacing at an enormous rate, the Delta variant. So, it’s proving to be much more contagious than the Delta variant.”

“In terms of the people who’ve gotten it so far, a large percentage of the people that have gotten it have been very young. And so, they are already more likely to have mild disease, we don’t know the full spectrum.”

“And if you’re only looking at people who are fully vaccinated, that’s not going to tell you the whole picture of a society where there are in the United States, for example, more than 60 million people who have not been vaccinated, and they’re not ready to face something like this.”

Rodriguez: “Dr. Marty, I want to know about this case in California. So, this person had mild symptoms, and you’re saying the fact that the person was fully vaccinated may have contributed to that? What if that person had been boosted? Because we know the person had not received the booster. Would that have made an even bigger difference?”

Marty: “Yes, absolutely. Every time you get a booster, you create more of those three levels of educated B cells. And so, that individual would have had that many more already ready-to-go antibodies, plus the ability to adapt even better and may not have manifested any disease whatsoever. So, the boosting really is an important thing for all of us to do.”

Pastrana: “I remember a few months back when we were talking about the Delta variant, which seems like a distant memory at this point, as we deal with Omicron. But we said or we heard from many medical experts that said, if more people get vaccinated, these variants will slow down. But here we are still dealing with this new variant can we expect to see more if these vaccination numbers don’t continue to go up?”

Marty: “We’ll see. That’s the problem is as long as there’s enough human fodder for this virus, it will continue to be able to mutate and cause more problems and even though a very significant portion of humans have been vaccinated, it’s very uneven. And if you look at Africa, for example, overall, we have a very low in the entire continent percent vaccinated. Actually, South Africa has one of the higher percent vaccinations in Africa. But that’s not enough. And we’ve detected one in California, there are probably others already here in the United States that we simply haven’t detected.

Rodriguez: “And this is a sign that this is a global pandemic affecting the entire world. We’re all connected. Dr. Marty bad, you wanted to add something?”

Marty: “Yeah, I think one important thing to talk about is the conference that was held today, internationally agreeing that there’s going to be a global response in the future for these kinds of things and hopefully, get politics out of it and focus on what we need to focus when something is attacking the human race.”

Comments / 555

Kenneth Doran
2d ago

well in maintaining this confused logic we should just get a booster every week or every other day in order to gain maximum protection. WOW, these people are really grasping for straws on this one for sure...

Reply(34)
209
Renee L. Tolson
2d ago

Virulent and transmissible do not mean more deadly. Reports so far say it’s been mild. Hopefully it’s mutating itself weaker 🙏

Reply(39)
181
JAMFAM
2d ago

Omicron symtoms seem to be more mild than the side effects most people get from the vaccine. And with the vax you may have to go through the side effects each time you get the shot. And MORE than 1/2 of the people diagnosed with Omicron have been vaxed. And the vax does not stop the spread or contracting of Covid. The vax seems to work to lessen severity of symptoms of Covid for about 3 months max. And we have no data on long term complications from the vax.

Reply(17)
74
Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kslnewsradio.com

Studies find evidence of ‘Superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

In an article released by NPR, some scientists are reporting “superhuman immunity” present in defending against COVID-19. This is also known as “hybrid immunity.”. The article explains that scientists have discovered that certain individuals are able to produce an extremely powerful immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. These individuals produce very high levels of antibodies that are also highly flexible.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Healthline

Omicron Symptoms: How They Compare with Other Coronavirus Variants

Experts say the Omicron variant appears to have symptoms similar to other coronavirus variants. They say fever, cough, and shortness of breath are among the symptoms. So are muscle aches. However, some people who have been diagnosed with Omicron so far don’t report a significant loss of taste and smell.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiu#Transmissibility#Omicron#Virulence#Cbsmiami#Cbs4
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
IFLScience

New COVID-19 Variant May Be "Worse Than Nearly Anything Else About" Warn Scientists

- It can be tempting to think of medical discoveries and developments as a kind of to-do list. You know – first, we eradicate smallpox, then we find a vaccine for polio, then we cure cancer, and then we’re done. In reality, it’s often more of a never-ending tug of war between humanity and diseases. Along comes a new virus, and so scientists develop a treatment to thwart it – only for the virus to evolve a way to beat that treatment, and the whole thing starts all over again. We’ve already seen that happen with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic – in fact, at this point 99 percent of COVID-19 infections aren’t from even the original virus at all, they’re from the Delta variant.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Doctor explains how omicron variant could speed up end of COVID pandemic

Dr. Houman Hemmati, a Ph.D. research scientist, explained how the latest variant of COVID-19 could actually bring the end of the pandemic sooner. On "Fox & Friends First," he said that the omicron variant, based on the few reports from South Africa, could be highly infectious and cause little disease, meaning that many people around the globe could be exposed and develop antibodies that would provide protection from future variants.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first people to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. “What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Omicron vs. Delta: Which Variant Is More Dangerous?

The delta variant has been the dominant strain in the United States and many parts of the world for months, but it is in danger of being dethroned by the newly emerged B.1.1.529 variant that the World Health Organization dubbed as omicron and classified as a variant of concern last week. With the sudden appearance of the heavily mutated strain, experts are scrambling to know if it is more dangerous than the delta variant and if its characteristics make it a very virulent virus that could force the whole world to come to a standstill once again.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Does Omicron cause milder COVID? Do vaccines work against it? 3 experts answer pressing questions about the new COVID variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 first identified in southern Africa poses a "very high" global risk, explaining in a note to its member states that the "unprecedented number of spike mutations" in the variant could "impact the trajectory of the pandemic."
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Fauci: Omicron ‘Very Different From Other Variants’

Nov. 30, 2021 -- The newly detected Omicron COVID-19 variant may be highly infectious and less responsive to available vaccines than other mutations, but it is too early to know how it compares to the Delta variant, top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci, MD, said Tuesday. Fauci, speaking at a...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy