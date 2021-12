EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new Toys “R” Us is getting ready to open in New Jersey.

The company plans to open a flagship store inside the American Dream mall in East Rutherford .

The two-level store will give kids lots of room to explore and feature an ice cream parlor and two-story slide.

The new space is scheduled to open by mid-December, just ahead of the holiday rush.